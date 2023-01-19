How to remove your location from photos

Snapping a picture on a smart device is more complex than it used to be. Photos now contain all kinds of metadata that can be stored on our devices, including our location.

Some are as generic as the town where the picture was taken, while others can be as precise as the street you were on when you took it.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

When scrolling through your photo albums, you may notice that each picture has the location where the photo was taken listed at the top.

How do I remove location data from my smartphone photos?

How to remove location data from a photo on an iPhone

Open your Photos app and select a photoClick the 3 dots in the top right-hand corner and select Adjust location

Choose No Location to have the location disappear from the picture

How to remove location data from a photo on an Android (and an alt version for a photo on an iPhone)

For Androids as well as an alt version for iPhones, you can use the Exif editor app to remove data from all your pictures on your phone. It also allows you to change the locations of the pictures you take and remove all tags within the photos. Here’s how it works for both iOS and Android devices.

HOW TO TURN LIVE PHOTOS ON AND OFF ON IPHONE

Download and open the EXIF appTap the + sign to select photosSelect which picture you’d like to remove data fromToward the top, you’ll see a map of where the photo was taken and two options to edit or remove the location. Click one if you want location info removed

Scroll all the way down to the bottom for options to remove Exif tags, or to remove metadata for the picture altogether

How do I remove location data from my laptop photos?

To delete location data from pictures on a Windows computer:

Right-click imageFind “Properties” at bottom of menu and click itIn pop-up box, click the “Details” tab. At the bottom of the window click “Remove properties and personal information”Click ok

DO THESE REVEALING PHOTOS OF YOUR HOME BELONG HERE WITHOUT PERMISSION?

To delete location data from pictures on a Mac computer:

Open image in PreviewIn top menu, click Tools > Show InspectorClick the “i” icon for informationClick GPS tab and then “Remove Location information”. (If the GPS tab isn’t there, then your photo doesn’t have any location data)

HOW TO QUICKLY EDIT A VIDEO ON YOUR PHONE

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the “Free newsletter” link at the top of my website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.