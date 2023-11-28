How to silence group chats, emails without missing important notifications on your iPhone

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by the constant buzzing of your phone from group chats and emails? Do you wish you could turn off specific notifications, without turning off all of your notifications? If you answered “yes,” then you are in the right place.

I will show you how to silence messages on your iPhone from certain conversations and how to mute email threads that you don’t want to follow. This way, you can still receive all of your other important notifications without being bombarded by certain conversations.

How to hide message alerts on your iPhone

If you want to hide message alerts from a specific group chat or individual on your iPhone, here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to the Messages appSelect the conversation you want to silenceIn the top center, tap the name of the person or people who are in the conversationToggle Hide Alerts

Now you won’t receive any notifications from that conversation, unless you open the Messages app and check it manually

How to mute email threads on your iPhone

If you want to mute email threads from a specific sender or subject on your iPhone, here are the steps you need to follow:

Open the Mail app on your iPhoneTap on the conversation you want to muteTap the left pointing arrow at the bottom of your screenScroll down, then tap Mute

Now you won’t receive any notifications from that email thread, unless you open the Mail app and check it manually.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Silencing group chats and emails can help you reduce distractions and focus on the things that matter to you. You can also avoid unnecessary stress and anxiety from unwanted messages. By following the simple steps we provided, you can silence messages and emails on your iPhone without missing important notifications.

