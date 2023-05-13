How to stop unwanted distractions with iPhone Focus Modes

If you’re like me, you know the pain of constantly being interrupted by iPhone notifications. Nothing is worse than being rudely interrupted and embarrassed during your nightly dinner by a pointless yet irresistible Facebook notification.

Fear not, my fellow phone-addicted friends. Apple has released an updated version of a popular feature called “Focus.” It might be the answer to all our anxiety-inducing notification woes.

What is “Focus Mode”?

Whether you’re at the supper table with family creating valuable memories, or you’re reading an action-packed book before bed, or maybe you’re just in the middle of driving — no matter the situation — if your phone has begun to bug you at the worst possible times, we’re to help.

With Focus, you can create custom modes like Driving, Gaming or Reading or use the premade modes. This can help you filter out unwanted distractions to remain focused on what’s important.

Once you’ve chosen a mode, you can customize it by allowing notifications from certain apps and people or by silencing notifications from others.

With the sweet ability to customize and schedule different Focus modes, you can finally take control of your phone (and your life) and only receive the notifications that matter to you at the right times.

So, how do you get started with this mini cellular detox? Well, first things first, you’ll need an iPhone running iOS 15 or later (sorry, Android users.)

How to turn on “Focus Mode”

Once you have that, head to your settings app and click on the Focus tab

There, you’ll find pre-made Focus modes like Sleep, Personal, and Work

How to create a custom “Focus Mode”

If you want more, you can create your own custom Focus mode by clicking the plus sign in the top right corner

You can choose a name for your new mode and an icon to match your vibe. I chose to start a reading club focus mode

After you’ve created your custom Focus mode, you can customize it by allowing notifications from certain apps and people or by silencing notifications from others

What happens when you silence notifications?

This means notifications from people or apps not on your allowed list will be blocked or silenced. You won’t see or hear any notifications from them, which can help you stay focused on your work or other activities. However, if someone tries to contact you in an emergency or repeatedly calls you, they will still be able to reach you.

Additionally, you’ll receive a summary of the notifications you missed while in Focus mode once you turn it off, so you won’t miss out on anything important.

What is Smart Activation?

You can even create a schedule for your Focus mode or use Smart Activation, which sets schedules for your different modes. This enables your phone to turn on your custom mode based on your location or the apps you use.

For example, if you choose “Based on Time,” you can set a specific time for the Focus mode to activate each day automatically. Or, if you choose “Location,” you can choose a location where the Focus mode should activate, such as your workplace or favorite diner.

Once you’ve set up Smart Activation for your Focus mode, your iPhone will automatically enable the mode based on your chosen settings. This can be a helpful way to ensure that you stay focused during specific times or locations without having to enable the mode manually each time.

How to share your Focus Mode

You can also choose to share your Focus settings across your other Apple devices, so you can stay focused no matter where you are.

Simply toggle on the Share Across Devices option.

Ensure all your Apple devices are signed in with the same Apple ID and your Focus modes will be shared automatically.

Final Thoughts

So, what are you waiting for? Say goodbye to endless notifications and hello to a more productive, focused you.

