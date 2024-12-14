How to thief-proof your Christmas decorations

Holiday decoration theft has become an increasingly frustrating issue for many homeowners. Karen from Los Angeles shared her experience with us in an email, stating,

“We have criminals who visit our neighborhood to not only steal mail and packages but also holiday decorations. I made a Christmas decoration for our mailbox, which was promptly stolen.”

We’re sorry to hear about the theft in your neighborhood. This highlights a problem that goes beyond mere property loss. It’s a theft of holiday cheer and personal effort. Let’s see how we can use technology to help secure your decorations.

Smart solutions for festive security

Karen also inquired about the effectiveness of Samsung SmartTags , asking if these tags would work on her decorations and how far they could reach. The good news is that Samsung SmartTags can indeed be used on your holiday decorations. You can attach the SmartTag to any item you want to track. These devices are compatible with most recent Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S9, making them accessible to many Android users.

As for the distance, the range of the Samsung SmartTag uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone. If the item is within Bluetooth range, you can ring it to find it or use the “Search Nearby” feature to get directions to it. If the item is out of range, other Samsung devices near the tag will anonymously locate it for you and then let you know where it is. This is done in the background and is encrypted to ensure privacy. The SmartTag does not beep when it’s out of range.

The Samsung SmartTag is compatible with almost all Samsung Galaxy phones released recently. They must have 2GB of RAM and run Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher. So, your Samsung Galaxy S9 phones should be compatible with the Samsung SmartTag.

Apple AirTags: An alternative approach

For those considering a switch to Apple, AirTags present another viable option. Karen asked if she would have problems tracking her decorations with an Apple AirTag. While primarily designed for iOS devices, you can use it with your Android phone as mentioned in our article here , with some limitations. It uses the Find My network, and if another Apple device passes by the AirTag, the Find My network will be notified of the lost item’s location.

The AirTag does not beep when it’s out of range. However, the AirTag’s Precision Finding feature, which provides highly accurate tracking, is only compatible with iPhone 11 series and onwards. If you’re considering purchasing an iPhone, the iPhone 11 would be a relatively inexpensive option that is compatible with the AirTag’s Precision Finding feature.

Samsung SmartTags vs. Apple AirTags

Both Samsung SmartTags and Apple AirTags offer extensive tracking capabilities. The SmartTag uses Bluetooth for nearby tracking and relies on other Samsung devices for long-range location. Similarly, AirTags leverage the Find My network, utilizing nearby Apple devices to relay location information.

For Samsung users like Karen, the SmartTag is the natural choice, working seamlessly with Galaxy devices. Those considering Apple might look at the AirTag as an option.

Please note that while these tags can help you track your items, they might not prevent theft as they are not hidden devices and can be removed by someone who recognizes what they are.

Additional tips for festive security

1. Use motion-activated cameras: Install motion-activated security cameras to monitor your decorations. Many security cameras send real-time notifications to your phone, allowing you to act quickly if someone tampers with your property.

2. Secure decorations: Consider physically securing your decorations with zip ties, chains or locks. While this won’t deter all thieves, it can make stealing more difficult and time-consuming.

3. Light it up: Well-lit areas are less appealing to thieves. Ensure your yard and decorations are adequately lit with outdoor lights , especially in dark corners or near entry points.

4. Engage your neighbors: Create a sense of community by alerting neighbors to thefts and keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. A connected neighborhood can act as a strong deterrent.

5. Mark your property: Use invisible ink or engrave your decorations with a unique identifier. If stolen items are recovered, this will help law enforcement return them to you.

6. Report thefts to local law enforcement: Always report thefts, no matter how small. Law enforcement can track patterns and increase patrols in areas with frequent incidents. Providing details may also help them recover stolen items.

Kurt’s key takeaways

In her email, Karen expressed her frustration: “I know this seems minor… but it’s disheartening to see the things you spend time, money and a little love get stolen.” The desire to protect holiday decorations goes beyond material value — it’s about safeguarding the joy and effort put into creating a festive atmosphere. As we embrace these technologies, let’s also remember the importance of community vigilance and mutual respect.

