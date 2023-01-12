How to turn Live Photos on and off on iPhone

One of the coolest features of the iPhone is Live Photos, which allows you to capture up to 1.5 seconds of video and audio just before you snap a photo.

It’s a fun tool that allows you to look at exactly what you were doing moments before a specific moment was captured.

However, as unique as this feature is, some people find it distracting when they’re swiping through their photo albums. Or the Live Photo function was on by default without you even realizing it, and you would rather keep it off.

That’s why the iOS16 update introduced by Apple makes it super simple to switch the feature off if you wish to.

How do I turn off Live Photos for a picture I already took?

Open the Photos appChoose which photo you want to disable Live Photos fromClick the LIVE button in the top left-hand corner

A drop-down menu will then appear. Now click Off

Live Photos will be disabled for that photo, and pressing and holding the photo will no longer activate the Live Photos effect.

How do I turn Live Photos off when I’m taking a picture?

Open the Camera appTap the circular icon (if you’re holding your camera vertically, the icon will be in the top right-hand corner.)

Once the LIVE function is turned off, it will let you know by saying LIVE OFF

Turn the LIVE function back on by pressing the circular icon again

How can I see which pictures in my Photos app are Live?

Go to your Photos appScroll down to Media TypesClick Live Photos to see every photo you’ve ever taken on your iPhone that was in Live mode

How do I change the Key Photo?

When a picture is taken in Live mode, a single frame is auto-selected and considered your “key photo”. You can actually change what the key photo picture is by swapping it out with one of the frames taken from the 1.5 seconds of Live video and audio. Here’s how:

Go to your Live Photo and tap Edit in the top right-hand corner

Tap the circular Live icon on the bottom

A slider will appear at the bottom of the screen of all the frames you can choose from. Side your finger to the frame you want and press Make Key Photo

Press Done

What other ways can I edit my photos?

Apple has made it possible for users to edit photos in all kinds of ways. Whether you want to add a filter, make the picture brighter, or adjust the sizing, you can do so within the Edit feature of each photo that’s shown above.

Even if, for example, you have a picture with a friend that you absolutely love — yet your friend accidentally blinked in the middle of it, there is a way to fix that issue. To learn more on how to fix iPhone photos, simply scroll up to the top, type in CyberGuy.com and search “perfect photo.”

