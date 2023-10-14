How to use ‘Visual Look Up’ feature on iOS 17 to find information easily

You may not be able to decipher what’s in every photo, but now your iPhone can. With Apple’s new iOS 17 feature, “Visual Look Up,” you can do just that. ‘Visual Look Up’ lets you snap a picture and search for information about various objects and scenes in your image.

Whether it’s a famous landmark, a beautiful flower, a cute animal or a delicious dish, ‘Visual Look Up’ can help you identify and learn more about it. Get this: ‘Visual Look Up’ can also identify food in a picture and suggest related recipes. It can also search for sounds in your videos, like clapping. Pretty cool, right? All you need is your camera and your curiosity. Apple will do the rest.

How to use ‘Visual Look Up’ for photos

Locate the photo that you want to use ‘Visual Look Up’ to search for information on, and tap on it

If the info button displays a symbol with stars around it, ‘Visual Look Up’ is available. Look for one of these:

Tap on the starred info button

Then tap Look Up at the top of the photo information to view the ‘Visual Look Up’ results

Tap the X to close the ‘Visual Look Up’ results, then swipe down on the photo or video frame to close the information

How to use ‘Visual Look Up’ to search for sounds in videos

You can also use ‘Visual Look Up’ to search for sounds, such as music, laughter, applause, clapping, cheering, sirens, animals and more. Here are the steps to do that:Open the Photos appThen tap on the Search tab on the bottom rightThen type in the word Videos in the search bar and tap the word videos below it

Now type in the sound you want to locate in the search tab next to where you typed Videos, such as laughter or clapping, and tap on itTap the See All buttonNow you can swipe through your videos, and you’ll notice a blue bar on the timeline above where the sound was identified

As you swipe through your videos, it will start your video right where that sound you searched for started

‘Visual Look Up’ uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to analyze your videos and provide relevant information.

Kurt’s key takeaways

With ‘Visual Look Up,’ you can turn your photos into learning opportunities and have fun at the same time. You can also share your findings with your friends and family or save them for later reference.

Are you wowed by advancements in image recognition technology, like ‘Visual Look Up’ in iOS 17, or does it creep you out? Do you feel like our smartphones are getting too smart? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

