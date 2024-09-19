iOS 18: Discover new features in Apple’s latest operating system

Apple has released the latest version of its iOS operating system, iOS 18. The company first showcased the OS during WWDC 2024 in June and began rolling it out to iPhones on Sept. 16.

In many ways, iOS 18 can be considered the biggest iOS update in a while as it introduces big changes in design, features and overall usability.

The iPhone 15 Pros and the new iPhone 16 models also pack some artificial intelligence features you won’t find on other iPhones. I’ll walk you through some of the key iOS 18 features you should know about.

Which iPhones will get the iOS 18 update?

Before you read about the features, it’s important to know if your iPhone will get the newest iOS update. Below is the list of iPhones eligible for the iOS 18 update.

iPhone XR, XS, and XS MaxiPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro MaxiPhone SE (2nd gen), SE (3rd gen)iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro MaxiPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro MaxiPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro MaxiPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro MaxiPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max

8 iOS 18 features everyone should know about

IOS 18 is a massive update with tons of improvements and new features. I’m not going to dive into every single one, but here are eight of my favorites. I’ve been using some of them for a while now, since I was part of the beta program, which gave me early access.

1. Home Screen customizations

If you’ve been using iPhones for a while, you know Apple hasn’t given you much control over how things look on screen. That changes now with iOS 18 as the company has introduced several new features that let you personalize your iPhone’s Home Screen.

You can now freely place app icons and widgets anywhere within the Home Screen grid. This is something Android users have been flexing on iPhone users about for quite some time. In a way, it makes your iPhone feel a lot more personalized.

Apple is also letting you change the color of your apps and widgets on the Home Screen. You can switch between light and dark mode, and the icons will adjust accordingly if the app has a dark mode icon available.

2. The most significant Photos redesign

This major update to Photos enhances the ease of finding and reliving special moments. The elegant, streamlined layout presents the library with a unified yet familiar view. New collections such as Recent Days, People & Pets, and Trips use on-device intelligence to automatically organize the library, allowing you to spend less time searching and more time enjoying your memories. You can also personalize your experience with a customizable layout that highlights what matters most to you and pin favorite collections for quick access.

3. Locking and hiding apps

There are some apps you might want to keep on your phone but don’t want others to know about. With iOS 18, iPhone users can now lock any app behind Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode, ensuring no one can open the app without your authentication. If you want to take things a step further, you can use the hiding feature.

When you hide an app, it won’t appear in your app library or search results. You won’t receive any notifications from the app unless you open the dedicated hidden folder from the app library. The only way to access this folder is by using Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode.

4. Upgraded Messages app

Apple has added some cool new features to the Messages app. You can now use text effects for specific words in your messages, with options like big, small, shake, nod, explode, ripple, bloom and jitter. Plus, there are new formatting options that are a lot like what you’d find in Google Docs or Microsoft Word.

The Messages app also gets an upgraded Tapback system, so you can react to messages with a wider range of emojis or stickers, not just the Apple-approved ones from before. Another new feature is scheduling, which lets you set messages to be sent at a later time.

5. Siri is getting an AI boost

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, has been pretty limited so far. It often just points you to Apple’s website or insists on searching the web for almost every question. However, with iOS 18, Apple is giving Siri a major AI upgrade. The new Siri will be able to handle more complex questions and remember what you say, kind of like ChatGPT.

Apple also says Siri will be able to see what’s on your screen and help with any questions you have. Plus, it’ll be able to find specific messages, pictures or files. For example, you could ask Siri to locate the email you received from your colleague about the project last month or show you the recipe you saved for your favorite pasta dish.

However, the new Siri won’t be available with the initial iOS 18 release. Apple says the upgrade is still a work in progress and will be coming either near the end of the year or at the beginning of 2025.

6. Control Center changes

The Control Center gets a new multipage layout with a Controls Gallery where third-party developers can add their own widgets. You can even swap the new controls onto the lock screen, replacing the flashlight and camera icons.

Apple has also introduced a new API that lets third-party apps add controls to the revamped Control Center. For example, Apple has shown how the Ford app will use this API to let you start your vehicle, open the trunk and more right from the Control Center.

7. RCS (rich communication service) support

You won’t really notice or get much out of RCS if most of your friends and family use iPhones. RCS is designed to improve texting between iPhone and Android devices.

It’s an upgrade from SMS/MMS. It adds things like typing indicators, delivery and read receipts, higher-quality photos and videos, and the ability to text over Wi-Fi or mobile data instead of just relying on your carrier’s network. It also makes it easier to manage group chats, like letting you leave conversations.

8. iPhone mirroring

With iOS 18, Apple has made it easier for iPhones and Macs to work together. The new iPhone Mirroring feature lets you control your iPhone directly from your Mac by showing your iPhone’s screen on your Mac. You can use your Mac’s mouse, keyboard and trackpad to manage iPhone apps, check notifications and more. This feature will basically create a digital version of your iPhone on your Mac.

What about all the AI features?

Most of the AI features under Apple Intelligence won’t be available with the initial iOS 18 release. As I mentioned earlier, these will roll out in later iOS 18 updates, possibly at the end of this year or early 2025. However, the features I talked about earlier will be ready right after you install the iOS 18 update, except for the upgraded Siri.

How to install iOS 18 update?

Tap on SettingsTap on GeneralTap on Software UpdateIf an update is available, it will give you the option to download and install.

To keep your phone up to date, you can turn on automatic updates. Just go to the Software Update screen, click on “Automatic Updates” and switch on all the services you want to update automatically.

Kurt’s key takeaway

iOS 18 is an exciting upgrade with lots of improvements for your iPhone. You can personalize your phone and use cool features like iPhone Mirroring to better connect with your other Apple devices. The Messages app now includes fun effects to spice up your texting experience. However, it’s a bit disappointing that the Apple Intelligence features, which have been hyped since WWDC, won’t be available right away with the initial release.

