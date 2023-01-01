iPhone accessories: Here are 5 of the best for 2023

Whether you received a new Apple iPhone 14 for the holidays or are considering upgrading, accessories can help make usage seamless.

For example, Apple’s iPhone 14 models don’t come with a charging adapter, so users may want to consider using other methods.

Here are five of the top iPhone accessories for 2023.

1. A power bank

A portable power bank can help charge a phone and AirPods simultaneously. It’s easy to travel with and won’t weigh down an iPhone.

2. Apple AirPods

The third generation of AirPods have Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive EQ and longer battery life. Apple also boasts HD voice quality for FaceTime, and the AirPods and MagSafe charging case are sweat- and water-resistant.

3. An AirTag

AirTag tracking devices can help keep track of a phone – especially older models that don’t support the FindMy app – and other accessories, as well as find bags at the airport. Some cases have pockets for AirTags.

4. A charging case ensures that iPhone users won’t easily run out of juice.

A case with a charger ensures extra hours of charge without bring a power bank and Lightning cable. Consider this: the more powerful the battery, the heavier the case. There are different capacities available to purchase.

5. Phone grips

Phone grips like PopSockets are relatively cheap and customizable. Pick them up in stores like Target and Paper Source. Plus, they help steady a user’s grip on an iPhone and are especially useful for taking photos. But be warned that they leave a sticky residue!