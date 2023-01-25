iPhone hack lets you send secret texts to friends

Do you ever feel like someone is peering over your shoulder while sending private messages to your friends and family? Well, you won’t have to worry about those nosy people knowing what you’re sending out because Apple has a secret trick available on all iPhone models and it’s completely free to use.

How can I protect my messages?

The feature we’re talking about is known as Invisible Ink, and it allows iPhone users to send an iMessage with the text scribbled out on the screen so that no one else except for you and the recipient can read it. The message will only appear on the screen when you tap and hold it down.

To anyone else trying to look over your shoulder, it will just look like a blank message. This is also a great trick to use if you want to send any funny jokes or surprises to your friends, or you can use it to discuss movie and TV spoilers in your group chats without spoiling anything for those in the chat who haven’t watched yet. However, this special feature only works in iMessage and cannot be used in any other messaging platform, such as WhatsApp.

Open your iMessage appType a message to one of your friendsRather than clicking send, hold down the send icon with your fingerA hidden menu will appear on your screen with options for how to send the message

Select Invisible InkPress Send when doneYour message will now be hidden from view until you tap it. If the message is longer, you’ll have to tap it multiple times to reveal the whole thing.

Now that you know what Invisible Ink is. Are you going to send secret messages to your friends and family? I’d love to hear from you.

