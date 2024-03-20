Is your next assistant a hologram?

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

In a world rapidly transformed by technology, our ways of connecting and interacting continue to evolve.

At the forefront of this evolution, Deutsche Telekom has unveiled its latest innovation, “Concept T,” at the Mobile World Congress 2024, offering a glimpse into the future of communication.

This design study explores how artificial intelligence (AI), holography and other cutting-edge technologies could redefine our daily interactions.

The essence of ‘Concept T’

“Concept T” isn’t just an idea; it’s a vision that extends Deutsche Telekom’s human-centered approach to technology. The company has taken a bold step in reimagining how routers — the unsung heroes of our home networks — can become an integral part of our digital lives.

This advanced router concept incorporates AI to allow operation through natural voice commands and gestures. Imagine making a hologram call or adjusting your home network settings with just a word or a wave of your hand. That’s the promise of “Concept T.”

A trio of design studies

Deutsche Telekom’s vision comprises three distinct but interconnected design studies: “Concept View,” “Concept Level” and “Concept Buddy,” each offering unique insights into the future of home technology.

1. ‘Concept View’: The communicative control center

At the heart of “Concept View” is Emma, an AI-based holographic avatar that acts as a personal assistant. Whether it’s managing your digital wallet, suggesting the perfect pair of shoes or controlling your home network, Emma brings a personal touch to artificial intelligence, making it a central element in households of the future.

2. ‘Concept Level’: Customization meets design

“Concept Level” introduces a modular system that allows for a customized setup. With elements ranging from an AI voice assistant to a Web 3 module for managing cryptocurrencies, this design study emphasizes flexibility and adaptability, ensuring that your home network can meet all your needs.

3. ‘Concept Buddy’: The friendly butler

Imagine a little robot with big eyes and a smile, capable of measuring air quality or projecting your personal trainer’s video onto a wall. “Concept Buddy” embodies the friendly face of AI, offering mobility and versatility to support your lifestyle.

Envisioning the future of communication

It’s important to note that “Concept T” and its variants are not products waiting to hit the shelves; they represent possibilities. While we might not see these exact models in stores soon, elements of these design studies could inspire future products, blending technology with human-centered design.

Deutsche Telekom’s collaboration with the Layer design agency in London underscores the company’s commitment to innovation. By reimagining the role of routers and embracing AI, holography and modular systems, “Concept T” paints a vivid picture of what the future of communication might hold.

Kurt’s key takeaways

As we look ahead, one thing is clear: the way we interact, manage our homes and connect with each other is poised for a remarkable transformation. With initiatives like “Concept T,” Deutsche Telekom is not just predicting the future; it’s helping to create it.

