Jeff Bezos backs radical $20,000 small electric pickup truck

Jeff Bezos is backing a bold new venture that’s positioning itself to disrupt the electric vehicle space: Slate Auto. It’s a startup that has unveiled a simple, modular electric pickup truck called the Slate Truck. It’s priced at $20,000 after federal EV incentives, a concept some would consider radical and even inconceivable.

The Slate Truck’s base model defies industry norms by stripping down to essentials, with no power windows, no touchscreen and a minimalist dashboard.

However, at the same time, it offers a range of customization options, allowing buyers to transform it into a five-seat SUV.

Slate Truck by the numbers

The Slate Truck is a compact electric pickup, measuring 174.6 inches in length, 70.6 inches wide excluding mirrors and 69.3 inches tall, making it more than 20 inches shorter than a Ford Maverick and reminiscent of classic pickups like the 1985 Toyota truck. It rides on a 108.9-inch wheelbase and features a five-foot bed that is slightly longer and wider than the Maverick’s, offering 37 cubic feet of cargo space. The truck is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, delivering rear-wheel drive only and accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in about 8 seconds, with a top speed near 90 mph.

Buyers can choose between a standard 52.7 kWh battery with an estimated 150-mile range or an optional 84.3 kWh pack for up to 240 miles of range. Charging is flexible, with an 11 kW onboard AC charger and DC fast charging up to 120 kW through a NACS connector, allowing a 20% to 80% charge in about half an hour. The Slate Truck has a maximum payload capacity of 1,433 pounds and can tow up to 1,000 pounds, making it practical for everyday hauling needs.

Safety features include traction control, electronic stability control, automated emergency braking, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and up to eight airbags, with the company targeting a five-star NCAP safety rating. The curb weight is about 3,600 pounds.

Funding and mission

Slate Auto , founded in 2022, secured $111 million in funding from Bezos and other investors, including Mark Walter, the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The company aims to disrupt the EV market by making electric trucks accessible to budget-conscious consumers. This is a stark contrast to an industry dominated by high-priced models.

Slate Truck manufacturing strategy

Slate Auto’s production is set to begin in Warsaw, Indiana, at a repurposed paper facility, an unconventional approach to manufacturing. The company is betting on affordability and modularity to carve out a niche in the EV market and is looking to challenge industry giants like Tesla and Ford. Maybe with Bezos’ backing, Slate Auto can redefine what an affordable EV looks like.

Customization options

One of Slate’s standout features is its extensive customization. Starting as a minimalist two-seater, the Slate Truck can be transformed into a five-seat SUV with an add-on kit that includes rear seats, a roll cage and airbags. Buyers can choose from over 100 accessories, including roof racks, cargo storage, all-terrain tires and lift kits. The vehicle’s exterior can be wrapped in different colors and designs instead of painted, allowing owners to easily change its look or even do it themselves with a DIY kit. This modular, build-it-your-way philosophy makes the Slate Truck feel like a rolling Lego set, appealing to both everyday drivers and enthusiasts who want a personalized EV experience.

When will the Slate Truck be available?

Reservations for the Slate Truck are open for a refundable $50 deposit. Customers should expect deliveries to start in late 2026. You can go to the Slate Auto website to reserve yours by clicking on this link .

Kurt’s key takeaways

Slate Auto’s approach to building a simple, modular electric pickup truck at an affordable price could shake up the EV market. Its focus on practicality and customization, backed by Jeff Bezos, offers a fresh alternative to pricey, tech-heavy trucks. With production starting in Indiana and deliveries expected in late 2026, the Slate Truck may well redefine what an affordable EV looks like.

