Just how new is your new phone?

We all know how exciting it is to get a new cellphone. Even though the prices keep climbing, you know it’s worth the investment because your new phone will have the most up-to-date software and won’t give you any problems in the immediate future.

Depending on where you purchase your new phone, there may be a question of whether it is new or has been refurbished.

Before buying a phone, or after receiving one you bought online – the first thing you should do is check to see if it is refurbished or new.

Just how new is your new cell phone?

You may unknowingly purchase a refurbished phone if you buy your new Android or iPhone from an online seller. A refurbished phone is a device returned to the manufacturer by the original owner and then repaired and restored with a new battery, SIM card, and all the latest software updates.

How good are refurbished phones?

Purchasing a refurbished phone isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Most refurbished phones usually cost less than half the price of a new device. Also, Apple and Samsung ensure that their certified refurbished models undergo intense testing before selling.

Most of the time, they come with the same limited one-year warranty as a new phone. Then too, buying a refurbished phone instead of a brand new one reduces your carbon footprint, lowering CO2 emissions.

That being said, refurbished phones are still more susceptible to becoming faulty, making it all the more important to know if you’re buying one. Sadly, this won’t stop some repair shops or online sellers from trying to pull a fast one on you and sell you a refurbished model claiming it’s brand new, at the same price to boot.

The good news is – it’s not difficult to find out if you have been sold a refurbished device.

How can I tell if the phone I’m about to purchase is refurbished?

1. Does the box match the phone?

One easy way for iPhone and Android users to check if their device is refurbished is to make sure the box their new phone arrives in matches the device it carries. Online sellers often provide their boxing and packaging content for refurbished devices.

2. Inspect the outside of your phone carefully

Another easy way is to simply hold your phone to the light and search for any dents or scratches. The tiniest mark could indicate that you have purchased a refurbished phone. Even if your phone arrived in its original packaging and seems damage-free, there is still a chance you may have been sold a refurbished phone. Android and iPhone users can figure this out in at most 5 steps.

3. The model number will reveal all

To find out if your iPhone is new or has been refurbished:

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Tap on “General”

Step 3: Tap on About

Step 4: Find the Model Number. If the model number begins with “M,” it is a new phone. If the model number begins with “F,” it’s a refurbished phone.

To find out if your Android* phone is new or has been refurbished:

Step 1: Tap your phone app and open your phone’s dialer

Step 2: Dial ##786# (some users may have to dial *#*#786#*#*).

Step 3: You will be taken to the RTN Screen. From here, tap view

Step 4: Look for the “Reconditioned” tab

Step 5 : Find the “Status”, it will either list “Yes” (it is a refurbished model) or “No” (your phone is new).

Please note that the above code may not work on all Android phones and settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Should you discover that you have purchased a refurbished phone at full price, do not worry. First, check your receipt, which should clarify that you purchased a new or refurbished phone. If you have bought your phone directly through Apple or Samsung, simply call their customer service providers, and you will receive a full refund or exchange.

Things may be more complicated if you have gotten the phone through a re-seller. First, check your receipt and the sales description, which should say if you purchased a new or refurbished phone. If the sale description did not mention that it was a refurb, you can return it and get a full refund or file a fraud claim.

Please let us know if you ever purchased what you thought was a new phone and it turned out to be refurbished. We’d love to hear from you.

