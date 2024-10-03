Let your iPhone read aloud what you can’t see

Apple’s iOS 18 brings a host of new features aimed at enhancing your accessibility.

Among these, the upgraded Magnifier app stands out with its innovative Reader Mode, designed to assist you in reading small or dark text with ease.

Ensure you have iOS 18 installed

Before you can take advantage of the new features in the Magnifier app, make sure your device is running iOS 18. Follow these steps to check and update your iOS.

Check your current iOS Version:

Open the Settings app on your deviceTap GeneralTap About, and you’ll see the version number next to Software Version.

Update to iOS 18:

Go to SettingsTap GeneralTap Software UpdateIf iOS 18 is available, tap Download and InstallFollow the on-screen instructions to complete the update

The power of Magnifier’s Reader Mode

Have you ever struggled to read something small or in poor lighting? The new Reader Mode in iOS 18’s Magnifier app is here to help. By simply snapping a picture, this feature translates all the text in the image into a clear, easy-to-read page. Here are the steps to use Reader Mode.

Launch the Magnifier app on your iOS device. You can do this by searching for it in the Spotlight search or accessing it via Control Center if you’ve added it there.Once inside the Magnifier app, tap on the Settings icon (or gear icon) in the top or bottom corner of the screen.In the settings menu, click Capture to enable Reader Mode by toggling the switch.Click the left-hand yellow arrow in the upper left of the screen to exit.Next, tap Done

Now, position your camera over the text you want to read and tap the Capture button to take a picture.After taking the picture, you’ll see an option to apply Reader Mode. Tap on the Reader Mode icon to convert the text into a clear, readable format.Customize your reading experience by adjusting font size, contrast and background color using the controls at the bottom of the screen. This helps improve readability, especially in low-light conditions or for small fonts.You can scroll up and down the screen to read the text.When you are done, just tap the X in the black circle in the upper right of the screen.Then tap the X in the yellow circle where it says close below it to completely exit.

Text-to-speech functionality

In addition to visual adjustments, the Reader Mode also includes a text-to-speech option. This allows the app to read the text out loud, making it even more accessible for those with visual impairments or those who prefer auditory learning. Here’s how to use the Magnifier’s Reader Mode.

Launch the Magnifier app on your iOS device. You can do this by searching for it in the Spotlight search or accessing it via Control Center if you’ve added it there.Now, position your camera over the text you want to read. Tap the Capture button to take a picture.After taking the picture, you’ll see an option to apply Reader Mode. Tap on the Reader Mode icon to convert the text into a clear, readable format.Customize your reading experience by adjusting font size, contrast and background color using the controls at the bottom of the screen. This helps improve readability, especially in low-light conditions or for small fonts.Then tap the Play button at the bottom of the screen to listen to the text.Tap the X at the top right of the screen to exit.If you want to keep the text for later or share it with someone, tap the Share icon to save or send the readable version of the text.When you want to exit, tap the yellow circle with the X in the center of it.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The new Reader Mode in iOS 18’s Magnifier app is a game-changer for accessibility. By offering customizable reading options and text-to-speech functionality, Apple continues to lead the way in making technology more inclusive for everyone. Whether you’re reading small print or navigating low-light conditions, the Magnifier app ensures that you can access the information you need with ease.

