Lightning-fast Formula E race car does 0-60 in 1.82 seconds flat

Imagine a race car so fast it leaves the current Formula 1 vehicle in the dust. That’s the Gen3 Evo Formula E race car, the pinnacle of electric racing technology. With the ability to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 1.82 seconds, this machine isn’t just setting new records; it’s shattering our expectations of what electric vehicles (EVs) can do.

A new era of performance

The Gen3 Evo isn’t just about raw speed. It’s a testament to the incredible advancements in EV technology, boasting a performance gain of approximately 2% from its predecessor. This translates to a qualifying lap around the Monaco circuit that’s nearly two seconds faster.

The secret? A combination of all-wheel drive (AWD) that’s available during the most intense moments of the race, an aggressive body kit for improved aerodynamics and Hankook iON tires that offer 5%-10% more grip using 35% recycled materials.

Sustainability at its core

But speed is only part of the story. The Gen3 Evo is the world’s only net-zero carbon race car in the first net-zero carbon sport. It’s not just racing; it’s racing with a conscience. The regenerative braking system is so efficient that it generates nearly 50% of the energy needed for a race during the race itself. With a motor efficiency of over 90% compared to the roughly 50% of internal combustion engines, the Gen3 Evo is all about efficiency.

Innovation for the future

The technological innovations don’t stop there. Formula E designed the Gen3 Evo with the future in mind, featuring ultra-fast charging capabilities that allow for a 30-second 600 kW high-speed charge mid-race. The power train and software engineering are continuously optimized, ensuring the car remains at the forefront of electric racing technology.

Envision Racing clinched the title of Formula E World Champions, winning the 2022-2023 season. This victory was particularly notable as it marked the debut of the GEN3 car, showcasing Envision Racing’s exceptional adaptability to cutting-edge technology in Formula E. As they gear up for the upcoming season, the team is diligently preparing to continue their success with the GEN3 Evo, aiming to set a new standard in electric motorsport excellence.

From track to road

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the Gen3 Evo is its potential impact on everyday transportation. With a track-to-road transfer time of around 18 months, the innovations seen in the Gen3 Evo will soon make their way into the consumer market, accelerating the transition to zero-emission transportation. The Gen3 Evo Formula E race car proves that sustainability and high performance can go hand in hand.

The Gen3 Evo Formula E race car is more than just a speed demon. It’s a trailblazer for sustainable racing. With lightning-fast acceleration, net-zero carbon emissions and a road map for future electric vehicles, it’s a powerful symbol of what’s possible when performance and environmental consciousness collide.

