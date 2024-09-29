Lionsgate’s bold move into AI is about to change filmmaking forever

Though the buzz in Hollywood over artificial intelligence is old news, Lionsgate’s revolutionary move into AI is about to take the industry by storm. With AI being the cornerstone issue of both the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood in 2023, the industry is now witnessing how AI is being utilized in real time.

Lionsgate will be partnering with Runway, a creative technology company that specializes in AI, to integrate AI into its production process unlike any other studio has done before.

While other studios have begun to use AI in their process at various stages, this new partnership intends to integrate AI technology from pre-production to post-production.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

How will Runway’s technology be utilized by Lionsgate?

Lionsgate will be integrating Runway’s generative AI models as well as other technological advancements into its creative process. Lionsgate believes that AI technology can help expedite traditional manual tasks, which would help give filmmakers the ability to focus on more inspired and innovative storytelling.

SMALL SIZE, BIG CLEAN: THE WORLD’S SMALLEST DISHWASHER

Below are a few key integration points at each stage of the filmmaking process utilizing Runway’s technology:

Pre-production: Rewriting scripts and visually seeing creative ideas in real-timeProduction: Creators will be able to experiment and play around with different visual styles, use text prompts to generate different visual effects or sceneryPost-production: Faster color correction and editing and enabling directors, editors and other special effects teams to collaborate and create in real-time

Though studios have already utilized AI in the past to generate realistic backgrounds and perform editing tasks, this will be the first time a studio has deeply integrated AI in all parts of its process. In addition to streamlining and reducing production timelines, there will be more visually stunning and engaging stories spun from AI-driven content.

ALERT: 106 MILLION AMERICANS EXPOSED AS MASSIVE DATA LEAK ROCKS BACKGROUND CHECK FIRM

HOW TO POLICE HOLLYWOOD FROM SWIPING ORIGINAL CREATIVE WORK WITH AI

Are fears around AI unfounded?

With this elaborate integration of AI, there is, of course, the fear that AI will take over or replace human talent. However, the recent collaboration between Lionsgate and Runway shows that it has actually been enhancing the process versus diminishing creativity.

Instead of replacing their human counterparts, these technologies are being used as tools to help humans cut down on time for specific tasks, which allows them to focus on the joy of creating. It also enables more creative approaches at a lower cost.

106 MILLION AMERICANS EXPOSED AS MASSIVE DATA LEAK ROCKS BACKGROUND CHECK FIRM

HOLLYWOOD HIJACKED: THE AI TAKEOVER OF TINSELTOWN’S FILMS TO FAKE OUT AMERICANS

Industry reactions and future prospects

The industry has been abuzz with reactions to this groundbreaking partnership. Michael Burns, vice chair of Lionsgate, emphasized that AI will be a tool for augmenting and enhancing the creative process rather than replacing it. Runway’s CEO, Cristóbal Valenzuela, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the best stories are yet to be told with the aid of these new technologies. As Lionsgate pioneers this comprehensive integration of AI, other studios are likely to follow suit, potentially transforming the landscape of film and television production.

THE HIDDEN COSTS OF FREE APPS: YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

Kurt’s key takeaways

Whether or not the industry is ready for AI-driven studios, Lionsgate’s partnership with Runway is introducing a new frontier in Hollywood. The ability for individuals in every part of the filmmaking process to have more manual, time-consuming tasks assisted by or enhanced by AI is showing that instead of being a replacement for creativity, it is an enhancer of creativity. It remains to be seen how this integrated approach of AI technology in Hollywood will be a boon or a bust for all.

Have you played around with AI? Do you think AI will enhance or ruin movie magic? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

THE PEELABLE PAINT YOU CAN REMOVE FROM YOUR WALLS IN MINUTES

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?

New from Kurt:

Try CyberGuy’s new games (crosswords, word searches, trivia and more!)

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.