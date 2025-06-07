Massive DMV phishing scam tricks drivers with fake texts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’ve received a text message claiming to be from your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and threatening you with fines or penalties unless you pay up, you’re not alone. A new wave of scam texts is sweeping across the country, targeting drivers in states like Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Vermont, Texas, North Carolina and even Washington, D.C.

These messages look official and urgent, warning you about supposed unpaid tickets or tolls and demanding immediate payment. But don’t be fooled, as these texts are sophisticated scams designed to steal your personal information or money.

The scammers are getting better at making their messages look real, so it can be tricky to spot the fraud. But with a few simple tips, you can learn how to recognize these scams and protect yourself before you click or respond.

Join The FREE CyberGuy Report: Get my expert tech tips, critical security alerts, and exclusive deals — plus instant access to my free Ultimate Scam Survival Guide when you sign up!

How the DMV scam text message works

These scam messages vary slightly depending on the state you’re in, but they’re generally structured in the same way. The text threatens consequences, such as credit score damage, revoked driving privileges, suspended vehicle registration or increased toll fees, if you do not pay the bill you have supposedly incurred. To make the message appear legit, the scammers often include a date for penalties to begin, a fake administrative code and a link that appears to be an official DMV website.

FBI WARNS OF SCAM TARGETING VICTIMS WITH FAKE HOSPITALS AND POLICE

Pro tip: If you’re instructed to copy the link into your browser rather than clicking it directly, it’s a scam.

DON’T CLICK THAT LINK! HOW TO SPOT AND PREVENT PHISHING ATTACKS IN YOUR INBOX

Why DMV text scams are so convincing

The scam relies on two key elements to be effective: fear and a sense of urgency. These are two powerful psychological motivators that can send you into a panic since your driving privileges are at risk, or you’re facing financial consequences. The aim is to get you to act hastily without pausing to verify the source. The messages also mimic legitimate government communications by including familiar terms, official-sounding codes and web addresses that appear authentic. Here is an example of what the text might look like:

NEW PHISHING SCAM OUTSMARTS SECURITY CODES TO STEAL YOUR INFO

States known to have issued warnings about DMV scam texts (as of June 2025):

Connecticut

Pennsylvania

Georgia

Florida

New York

California

Illinois

New Jersey

Virginia

Colorado

Vermont

Texas

North Carolina

Washington, D.C.

Reports are surfacing across the U.S., and the list of affected states is likely to continue growing as more residents come forward.

How to spot and avoid DMV text message scams

If you receive a suspicious text message claiming to be from your state’s DMV and demanding payment or personal information, follow these steps to protect yourself:

1. Be skeptical of any message creating urgency or panic: Scammers rely on fear and urgency to trick you into acting without thinking. If a message pressures you to act immediately, that’s a major red flag.

2. Check for obvious red flags: Look for signs like strange sender addresses, awkward language, misspellings or links that don’t match your state’s official DMV website.

3. Do not click any links or reply, and use strong antivirus software: Legitimate DMVs will not ask for payments, personal details or sensitive information via unsolicited text messages. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

4. Verify directly with your DMV: If you’re concerned the message might be real, contact your state’s DMV using the official website or a trusted phone number. Never use the contact information provided in the suspicious text.

5. Consider a Personal Data Removal Service: Your personal information is widely available online, which can make you a bigger target for these types of scams, therefore you might look into a personal data removal service. These services work by submitting opt-out requests to data brokers that collect and sell your information, helping to reduce your digital footprint and making it harder for scammers to find your contact details.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap — and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

6. Delete the message immediately and block the sender: Removing the text helps prevent accidental clicks and reduces the risk of falling for the scam later. Also, be sure to block phone numbers and texts that send spam or scam messages, reducing future risk.

7. Register your number with the National Do Not Call Registry : While this won’t stop all scams, it can help reduce unwanted communications.

8. Don’t provide any personal or financial information: Never share your Social Security number, driver’s license number, banking information, or passwords in response to an unsolicited text.

9. If you clicked the link or gave out information, act quickly: If you accidentally entered personal or financial information, contact your bank, credit card provider or local law enforcement right away to minimize potential damage.

10. Keep your phone’s security features updated: Ensure your device’s operating system and security software are current to help block known scam numbers and malicious links.

11. Report the scam: Forward the message to 7726 (SPAM) to alert your mobile provider and help block similar messages in the future. Mark the message as junk or spam within your messaging app, if possible. File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov .

DON’T GET CAUGHT IN THE “APPLE ID SUSPENDED” PHISHING SCAM

Kurt’s key takeaways

Scam texts pretending to be from the DMV are getting more convincing, but you don’t have to be their next victim. Staying skeptical of urgent messages, double-checking anything that seems off and never clicking suspicious links can go a long way in protecting your personal information. Remember, the real DMV will never pressure you for payment or sensitive details over text. By staying alert, you can help prevent these scams and keep your personal information and money secure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should tech companies and telecom providers be doing more to protect you from scam texts, or does the responsibility ultimately fall on you to keep your digital life safe? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.