Match Group rolls out campaign to stop romance scams

Match Group Inc., the parent company of popular dating apps Tinder, Hinge and Match, has rolled out a new campaign to warn and inform daters about online romance scams.

The company said Tuesday that users across Tinder, Hinge, Match, Plenty of Fish, Meetic and OurTime in more than 15 countries would begin to receive messages alerting them to tips and common behaviors to watch out for help identify possible online fraud.

The tips were created with the assistance of law enforcement and financial exploitation experts. They’ll be displayed via an in-app message on Tinder and Meetic, whereas Match, Hinge, Plenty of Fish and OurTime users will be sent notifications.

Match Group noted that its brands had previously taken steps to help prevent scams or fraud, including the introduction of selfie verification and video chat to sending popup messages with safety tips if certain language is detected in conversations between users.

Citing the Federal Trade Commission, the release highlighted that romance scams reported in the U.S. result in higher losses than any other type of scam, with more than $300 million in losses each year.

“As a former detective and special agent, I know firsthand how scammers lure unsuspecting individuals into giving personal information and ultimately money – including preying on those looking for love or companionship,” Buddy Loomis, senior director of law enforcement operations and investigations at Match Group, said in a statement. “It’s the reason we are committed to investing in building the safety tools available to users by leveraging technology and resources that aim to help users protect themselves from the harms in the world around them and make safer connections.”

Among the list of tips for users written by Match Group, investigators and victim advocates:

Stay on the app when getting to know a new connection. If a match wants to move platforms but does not want to meet up or video chat, it is a red flag.Make sure to verify your profile and look out for verification checks on matches.If a new love interest is giving you crypto or investment advice, there is a high probability that it’s a scam. According to experts, scammers will also use techniques to focus on how a large sum of returns could improve your life or what you could do with this new money.Scammers play on users’ heartstrings, telling stories of desperation where money is involved.Online scams have evolved as platforms have become more accessible, with bad actors often playing the long game. Never send or receive money via a wire transfer, money order, currency exchange, gift card or investment with someone you’ve never met in person.