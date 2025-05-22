Meta faces increasing scrutiny over widespread scam ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is under fire after a major report revealed that thousands of fraudulent ads have been allowed to run on its platforms.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta accounted for nearly half of all scam complaints tied to Zelle transactions at JPMorgan Chase between mid-2023 and mid-2024.

Other banks have also reported a high number of fraud cases linked to Meta’s platforms.

JOIN THE FREE “CYBERGUY REPORT”: GET MY EXPERT TECH TIPS, CRITICAL SECURITY ALERTS AND EXCLUSIVE DEALS, PLUS INSTANT ACCESS TO MY FREE “ULTIMATE SCAM SURVIVAL GUIDE” WHEN YOU SIGN UP!

Why are scam ads so widespread?

The problem of scam ads on Facebook has grown rapidly in recent years. Experts point to the rise of cryptocurrency schemes , AI-generated content and organized criminal groups operating from Southeast Asia. These scams range from fake investment opportunities to misleading product offers and even the sale of nonexistent puppies.

FBI WARNS OF SCAM TARGETING VICTIMS WITH FAKE HOSPITALS AND POLICE

One example involves Edgar Guzman, a legitimate business owner in Atlanta, whose warehouse address was used by scammers in more than 4,400 Facebook and Instagram ads. These ads promised deep discounts on bulk merchandise, tricking people into sending money for products that never existed.

“What sucks is we have to break it to people that they’ve been scammed. We don’t even do online sales,” Guzman told reporters.

HOW FACEBOOK SECRETLY COLLECTS YOUR INFORMATION EVEN IF YOU HAVEN’T SIGNED UP

Meta’s response: Is it enough?

Meta says it’s fighting back with new technology and partnerships, including facial-recognition tools and collaborations with banks and other tech companies. A spokesperson described the situation as an “epidemic of scams” and insisted that Meta is taking aggressive action, removing more than 2 million accounts linked to scam centers in several countries this year alone.

However, insiders tell a different story. Current and former Meta employees say the company has been reluctant to make it harder for advertisers to buy ads, fearing it could hurt the company’s bottom line. Staff reportedly tolerated between eight and 32 fraud “strikes” before banning accounts and scam enforcement was deprioritized to avoid losing ad revenue.

META ENDS FACT-CHECKING PROGRAM AS ZUCKERBERG VOWS TO RESTORE FREE EXPRESSION ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM

FBI WARNS OF SCAM TARGETING VICTIMS WITH FAKE HOSPITALS AND POLICE

The human cost of inaction

Victims of these scams often lose hundreds or even thousands of dollars. In one case, fake ads promised free spice racks from McCormick & Co. for just a small shipping fee, only to steal credit card details and rack up fraudulent charges. Another common scam involves fake puppy sales, with victims sending deposits for pets that never arrive. Some scam operations are even linked to human trafficking , with criminal groups forcing kidnapped victims to run online fraud schemes under threat of violence.

THIS IS WHAT YOU ARE DOING WRONG WHEN SCAMMERS CALL

Legal and ethical questions for Meta

Meta maintains that it is not legally responsible for fraudulent content on its platforms, citing Section 230 of federal law, which protects tech companies from liability for user-generated content. In court filings, Meta has argued that it “does not owe a duty to users” when it comes to policing fraud. Meanwhile, a class-action lawsuit over allegedly inflated ad reach metrics is moving forward, putting even more pressure on Meta to address transparency and accountability.

DON’T MISS OUT ON THESE MEMORIAL DAY BEST DEALS & DISCOUNTS

How to protect yourself from scam ads

Staying safe online takes a little extra effort, but it’s well worth it. Here are some steps you can follow to avoid falling victim to scam ads.

1. Check the source and use strong antivirus software: Look for verified pages and official websites. Scammers often copy the names and logos of trusted brands, but the web address or page details may be off. Always double-check the URL for slight misspellings or extra characters and avoid clicking links in ads if you’re unsure about their legitimacy.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2. Be skeptical of deals that seem too good to be true: If an ad offers products at an unbelievable price or promises huge returns, pause and investigate before clicking. Scammers often use flashy discounts or urgent language to lure people in quickly. Take a moment to think before you act, and remember that if something sounds impossible, it probably is.

3. Research the seller: Search for reviews and complaints about the company or individual. If you can’t find any credible information, it’s best to avoid the offer. A quick online search can reveal if others have reported scams or had bad experiences, and legitimate businesses usually have a track record you can verify.

4. Consider using a personal data removal service: There are companies that can help remove your personal info from data brokers and people-search sites. This means less of your data floating around for scammers to find and use. While these services usually charge a fee, they can save you a lot of time and hassle compared to doing it all yourself. Over time, you might notice fewer spam calls, emails and even a lower risk of identity theft. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

5. Never share sensitive information: Don’t enter your credit card or bank details on unfamiliar sites. If you’re asked for personal information, double-check the legitimacy of the request. Scammers may ask for sensitive data under the guise of “verifying your identity” or processing a payment, but reputable companies will never ask for this through insecure channels.

6. Keep your devices updated: Keeping your software updated adds an extra layer of protection against the latest threats. Updates often include important security patches that fix vulnerabilities hackers might try to exploit. By regularly updating your devices, you help close those security gaps and keep your personal information safer from scammers and malware.

7. Report suspicious ads: If you see a scam ad on Facebook or Instagram, report it using the platform’s tools. This helps alert others and puts pressure on Meta to take action. Reporting is quick and anonymous, and it plays a crucial role in helping platforms identify patterns and remove harmful content.

8. Monitor your accounts: Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions, especially after making online purchases. Early detection can help you limit the damage if your information is compromised, and most banks have fraud protection services that can assist you if you spot something suspicious.

By following these steps, you can better protect yourself and your finances from online scams. Staying alert and informed is your best defense in today’s digital world.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The mess with scam ads on Meta’s platforms shows why it’s important to look out for yourself online. Meta says it’s working on the problem, but many people think it’s not moving fast enough. By staying careful, questioning suspicious offers and using good security tools, you can keep yourself safer. Until the platforms step up their game, protecting yourself is the smartest move you can make.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should Meta be doing more to protect its users from scam ads, even if it means making changes that could affect its advertising revenue? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.