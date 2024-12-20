Never need an EV charging station again with these rooftop solar power panels

Have you ever wondered how we could make our cars even greener?

Well, meet Omid Sadeghpour, a forward-thinking inventor with a brilliant idea. He’s designed rooftop solar panels specifically for his Tesla Model Y.

His project, DartSolar, harnesses solar energy while the car is parked, potentially adding up to 20 extra miles of driving range each day without ever needing to plug in. As he gets ready to roll out the next iteration, Beta2, let’s explore what makes this innovation so groundbreaking.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

The concept behind DartSolar

Electric vehicles (EVs) often spend significant time parked in open spaces, making them ideal candidates for solar energy collection. Sadeghpour’s vision is simple yet effective: why not utilize the sun’s energy to charge EVs while they are stationary? This concept forms the foundation of the DartSolar project.

DartSolar isn’t just about innovation; it’s also about practicality. Imagine a rooftop solar panel that’s aerodynamic, weatherproof, theft-resistant and easy to use. It opens in just 10 seconds with the same effort required to open your car door. These panels are tough, too, built to withstand wind, rain, sand and snow, ensuring reliable performance in all conditions.

YOU WON’T BELIEVE HOW FAR VOLVO’S NEW ELECTRIC SEMI-TRUCK GOES ON A SINGLE CHARGE

The beta 1 prototype

Omid Sadeghpour’s initial prototype, known as Beta 1, was built in collaboration with Jeran Bruce at California’s Forged Makerspace. This prototype is designed with nine flexible solar panels, each rated at 175 watts, which can be deployed when the vehicle is parked. The structure is made from wood and features telescoping carbon-fiber tubes that allow for easy expansion and retraction.

Weighing in at under 165 pounds, Beta 1 remains within the roof weight capacity of the Tesla Model Y and is designed to fit within a standard U.S. parking space when fully expanded.

When fully deployed, Beta 1 can generate approximately 6 kWh of power per day, which translates to about 20 miles of additional driving range. When it’s time to drive again, the system can be collapsed into a compact rooftop box in under a minute.

TESLA SEMI’S IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCE ON ICE MARKS ANOTHER MAJOR TRIUMPH

Advancements with beta 2

Now, let’s talk about the future. Beta 2, the fifth iteration of DartSolar, takes innovation to the next level. This version swaps the wood structure for carbon fiber, cutting its height in half for better aerodynamics. The wattage capacity has also been boosted to a potential 4,000 watts, providing up to 45 miles of range per day under optimal conditions.

Here’s where things get exciting: Beta 2 introduces dynamic charging capabilities. This means the panels can charge the car while driving or in different configurations, like partially opened for better airflow or fully closed during high-speed travel. With a reduced drag loss of just 1%-2%, it’s as efficient on the road as it is when parked.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

BEST PORTABLE PHONE CHARGERS 2024

Practical applications and future prospects

The DartSolar system has the potential to serve multiple practical applications. First, it provides a viable charging solution for those venturing into remote areas where charging stations are scarce. Additionally, it acts as a backup energy source during power outages, allowing electric vehicles to remain operational even when traditional charging methods are unavailable.

Although the project is currently a DIY initiative and not yet ready for commercial release, Sadeghpour plans to share blueprints and build files on the DartSolar website. This move aims to encourage others to explore similar innovations in solar technology.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

5 BEST PORTABLE CHARGERS FOR ANY OCCASION

Kurt’s key takeaways

DartSolar isn’t just about charging cars. It’s about rethinking how we use renewable energy in everyday life. As advancements continue with the Beta 2 prototype, Sadeghpour’s work has the potential to revolutionize electric vehicle charging and drive sustainability forward. Whether you’re commuting, adventuring off-grid or preparing for the unexpected, DartSolar could be the key to driving into a greener future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Would a system like DartSolar impact your decision to adopt an electric vehicle? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

KURT’S HOLIDAY DEALS:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.