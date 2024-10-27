New anti-theft features rolling out on Android 15

Google’s latest Android update tried to outsmart thieves with a game-changing security feature on your smartphone.

The long-awaited Theft Detection Lock, first teased at Google I/O earlier this year, is now rolling out to Android devices.

This artificial intelligence-powered tool aims to keep your personal information safe if someone tries to snatch your phone.

If you have an iPhone, you’ll want to check out Apple’s stolen device protection.

How Theft Detection Lock works

Theft Detection Lock uses your phone’s built-in sensors to detect suspicious movements associated with theft. If someone grabs your phone and tries to make a quick getaway, the AI kicks in and locks your screen instantly. This feature utilizes the gyroscope and accelerometer to recognize sudden jerks or jolts followed by rapid acceleration. But, first, make sure your phone is updated to the latest software by following these steps:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Go to your phone’s Settings app.Tap on “System” or “Software Update” to check for available updates.If an update is available, tap “Download and Install” and follow the on-screen instructions.Once the update is installed, restart your phone to complete the process.

Steps to enable Theft Detection Lock

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

Open your phone’s Settings appTap the search icon and type “anti theft”Select “Theft Protection” from the resultsToggle the switch next to “Theft Detection Lock” to turn it onRead the pop-up explanation and tap “Turn On” to confirm

Additional anti-theft features

Along with Theft Detection Lock, Google is rolling out two more security features, Offline Device Lock and Remote Lock.

Offline Device Lock

Offline Device Lock secures your phone if it’s kept offline for an extended period. This feature ensures that your device remains protected even when it’s not connected to the internet. Here’s how to set up Offline Device Lock.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

Go to your phone’s Settings app.Tap the search icon and type “anti theft”Select “Theft protection” from the resultsToggle the switch next to “Offline Device Lock” to turn it onRead the pop-up explanation and tap “Turn On” to confirmFollow the on-screen instructions to enable Offline Device Lock. This might include setting a PIN, password or pattern.

Remote Lock

It allows you to lock your device remotely using just your phone number. This feature is particularly useful if your phone is lost or stolen. Here’s how to set up Remote Lock.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

Go to your phone’s Settings appTake More Security Settings Tap on Theft protectionScroll down and tap Remote LockToggle on next to where it says Use Remote Lock Follow the on-screen prompts to link your phone number

Availability

These new features are rolling out to Android devices running Android 10 or later. While some users already have access, others may need to wait a bit longer as the rollout continues.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Google’s new anti-theft features represent a significant step forward in smartphone security. By leveraging AI and on-device sensors, Android phones can now actively protect against theft attempts. As these features become more widely available, they should provide you with greater peace of mind and potentially deter would-be thieves. Remember to keep your Android device updated to ensure you have access to the latest security enhancements.

