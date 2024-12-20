New iPhone auto-restart feature locks encrypted data after extended inactivity

Your iPhone data just got more secure, thanks to a new feature in iOS 18.1. This update includes an important security measure designed to protect your device and its encrypted data after long periods of inactivity.

What’s new?

Apple has introduced an Inactivity Reboot feature in iOS 18.1, which automatically reboots your iPhone if it has been idle and unlocked for more than three days. This feature uses the Secure Enclave Processor (SEP) to monitor when your iPhone was last unlocked.

If the device stays locked for an extended period, the SEP notifies the kernel, which triggers a reboot and kills the Springboard (the core of iOS).

Why this matters

The main benefit of the inactivity reboot is better data protection. By forcing a reboot after prolonged idle time, the iPhone essentially wipes encryption keys from memory. Once rebooted, the phone enters an “at rest” state. This makes it nearly impossible for cybercriminals to decrypt the data. Even if the device is left powered on for an extended period, the feature ensures that outdated forensic tools used by cybercriminals won’t be able to access sensitive information.

Impact on law enforcement

Although this new security measure is a big win for privacy, it has raised concerns with law enforcement. Specifically, they are facing more challenges when trying to unlock phones for forensic analysis. However, researcher Jiska Classen points out that three days is still enough time to coordinate steps with analysts to access the device.

How to enable the auto-restart feature

To enable this feature, all you have to do is make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18.1. Here’s how to check and update:

Go to Settings and tap on it

and tap on it Click General

Tap on Software Update

Click Update Now to download and install iOS 18.1

More ways to keep your iPhone secure

While the inactivity reboot feature is a valuable security tool, it’s not a foolproof solution. To further protect your data, consider taking these additional steps:

1. Set a strong password: Create strong passwords for your accounts and devices and avoid using the same password for multiple online accounts. Using the same password across multiple platforms will always make you more vulnerable, because if one account gets hacked, they all get hacked. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

2. Have strong antivirus software: The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

3. Back up your iPhone regularly: Backups prevent data loss caused by malicious attacks. It’s a crucial step to protect your personal information. Here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings

Tap iCloud

Click iCloud Backup

Tap Back Up Now

4. Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA): 2FA is an extra shield that will prevent a hacker from getting into your accounts on your iPhone. Here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings

Tap your name

Click Sign-In & Security

Tap Add a Trusted Phone Number

Click Continue

After adding a trusted phone number, for security, when you sign in to your account on a new device or on the web, you’ll need both your password and a section factor, such as a six-digit code sent to your devices or your phone numbers.

5. Enable Stolen Device Protection: This feature adds an extra layer of security if your iPhone is stolen by requiring biometric authentication for sensitive actions when you’re not in a familiar location. To enable it, follow these steps:

Go to Settings

Tap on Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode)

(or Touch ID & Passcode) Enter your passcode if prompted

if prompted Scroll down to the section for Stolen Device Protection and tap on Turn On Protection

Kurt’s key takeaways

The new auto-restart feature is a major step forward in improving iPhone security, offering extra protection against cybercriminals. As security technology continues to evolve, it’s exciting to think about what future developments might look like.

