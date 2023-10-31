No driver, no problem with this revolutionary camper

Are you one of those people who would consider going camping if you didn’t have to rough it too much? You might be more of the “glamping” type.

That’s where the Pebble Flow all-electric camper comes in, although, this is not your ordinary camper. It can do just about everything for you, so you get the best of both worlds and enjoy the outdoors without giving up any comforts or conveniences.

Smart and autonomous camper

Pebble Flow is a smart and autonomous camper that can hitch itself to your car with the touch of a button.

It also has a remote control feature that allows you to move the camper around a campsite or driveway via an app without having to back up.

You also don’t need to worry about steering, braking or parking, because Pebble Flow does it all for you, using dual electric motors, sensors and cameras to detect your car’s movements.

Off-grid independence

Pebble Flow also has its own power source, so you can camp anywhere without relying on external hookups. The camper’s battery pack can store enough energy to power the camper’s appliances, lights and climate control for up to a week, depending on the usage and weather conditions. And if you need more juice, you can recharge the battery pack with its solar roof.

Comfort meets convenience

Pebble Flow is also cozy and spacious. It can accommodate up to four people, with a queen-size bed, a convertible sofa, a kitchenette and a bathroom. Not sure why you’d want to while you are camping, but you can watch your favorite shows on the flat-screen TV. It also has plenty of storage space for your gear and gadgets, as well as a retractable awning for some extra shade.

Seeing is believing

The camper also has a 270-degree panoramic view, and you can enjoy those views from the wraparound electrochromic windows, which go from opaque to semi-transparent at the touch of a button.

The camper can be controlled by your voice or app

You can control the camper’s settings with voice commands or gestures or use the app to monitor the battery level, temperature or security.

You can also access online services such as maps, weather or entertainment through the app. The app can also communicate with other Pebble Flow campers, so you can stay connected and safe wherever you go.

When is the camper available?

The Pebble Flow is expected to be available in late 2024 with a starting price of $109,000. You can preorder yours today with a refundable deposit at Pebble’s website.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Pebble Flow is a game-changer for those of you who want to go camping and explore new places without compromising on comfort or convenience. It is a camper that drives itself and charges itself, making towing and trailering more accessible and efficient. So if you are in the market for an all-electric supped-up camper, it may be it’s time to go with the flow.

What’s the one tech device you absolutely can’t live without when you go camping? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

