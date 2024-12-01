No tennis partner? No worries with this AI robot

Imagine having a personal tennis coach who never gets tired, always hits the perfect shot, adapts to your skill level and is available 24/7.

Enter the PongBot, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence-powered tennis robot that’s turning heads in the tennis world.

This isn’t just another ball-serving machine; it’s a smart training partner designed to elevate your tennis game.

What makes PongBot unique?

The PongBot comes with a clever clip-on sensor that tracks your position on the court. This sensor ensures that the PongBot can deliver shots tailored to your exact position, simulating the dynamic nature of a real tennis match. Additionally, this technology enables the AI match training feature to adjust ball speed and spin in real time, providing a highly immersive and challenging training experience.

Customizable drills that adapt to you

Want a personalized training experience? The PongBot app lets you create custom drills down to the individual ball level. Imagine programming a sequence like a deep forehand return, followed by a short backhand, two volleys and an overhead shot — all saved and ready for your next practice session. The PongBot offers up to 300 preprogrammed drills with three difficulty levels. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, there’s a drill that’ll challenge you just right.

AI match training

The real game-changer is the AI match training feature. The robot continuously reads your court position and analyzes your performance, adjusting ball speed and spin to simulate real match conditions. It’s like having a smart opponent who knows exactly how to push your limits.

Technical capabilities that wow

The PongBot isn’t just smart, it’s powerful. It can serve balls at up to 80 mph with various spin types (topspin, underspin or no spin), reaching up to 60 rotations per second. With a ball capacity of 150 and a battery life of eight hours, you’ll have plenty of time for an intense training session.

Two models are available

Pace S Model

120 preprogrammed drills

Basic tracking features

Perfect for beginners

Pace S Pro

300 preprogrammed drills

Advanced AI match training

Comprehensive performance tracking

Smart ecosystem integration

What truly sets the PongBot apart is its ability to integrate with the broader tennis technology ecosystem. It works seamlessly with smart devices like intelligent rackets and can sync performance data with the Apple Watch. The over-the-air updates promise continuous improvement, ensuring your training tool stays cutting-edge.

Backing PongBot on Kickstarter

The PongBot’s journey began on Kickstarter, where it far exceeded its initial goal of just $10,000. This overwhelming support showcases not only the demand for innovative training solutions but also confidence in the creators behind this project. Early backers still have the chance to snag some fantastic deals. You can get the Pace S for about $699 or the Pro model for $899.

Despite some caution often associated with crowdfunding platforms, potential backers can feel secure in their investment here; the team behind PongBot has solid backing from Qualcomm and experience in creating impressive robotics technology. If everything goes according to plan, backers can expect their machines to ship by December — just in time for some serious off-season training.

Kurt’s key takeaways

By combining AI, smart sensors and adaptive training modes, PongBot offers tennis players an unprecedented opportunity to improve their game. Backed by Qualcomm and created by robotics experts who’ve already impressed the tech world with ping-pong robots, the PongBot isn’t just another crowdfunding project. It’s a serious training tool for players who are serious about improving their tennis game.

