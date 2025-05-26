OpenAI’s $6.5B new acquisition signals Apple’s biggest AI crisis yet

OpenAI has just made a move that’s turning heads across the tech world. The company is acquiring io, the AI device startup founded by Jony Ive, for nearly $6.5 billion. This isn’t your typical business deal. It’s a collaboration between Sam Altman, who leads OpenAI, and the designer responsible for some of Apple’s most iconic products, including the iPhone and Apple Watch. Together, they want to create a new generation of AI-powered devices that could completely change how we use technology.

Why this deal matters

This deal is significant for a few reasons. Jony Ive is stepping into a major creative and design role at OpenAI, bringing along his team of engineers and designers, many of whom also have Apple roots. Their mission is to build hardware that goes beyond the familiar territory of smartphones and laptops. The first product from this team is expected in 2026, and while details are still scarce, it’s rumored to be a “screenless” AI companion. The idea is to develop something that’s aware of its surroundings and designed to help users in ways that current devices simply can’t.

Apple faces a new kind of competition

Apple, which has long been seen as the leader in design and innovation, suddenly finds itself in a tough spot. The company has struggled to keep up with the rapid advancements in AI , and now OpenAI is moving directly into its territory. Investors are clearly worried, as Apple’s stock dropped after the news broke. Unlike previous competitors such as Google, which tried to beat Apple at its own game , OpenAI and Ive are taking a different approach. They’re aiming to create a device that could make the iPhone feel outdated by focusing on AI-first experiences and moving away from traditional screens.

What will the new device be like?

So what will this new device actually look like? While Altman and Ive are keeping most details secret, they have hinted at a family of AI devices that focus on seamless, intuitive interaction rather than screens. They want to create something that understands your context, adapts to your needs and helps you connect and create in new ways, all without requiring you to stare at a display. The device won’t be a phone or a pair of glasses but something entirely new that fits into your life as naturally as a MacBook or iPhone once did. OpenAI’s ambition is huge. In fact, they want to ship 100 million units faster than any company has ever done with a new product, which shows just how big their vision is.

What’s next for OpenAI and Apple?

For OpenAI, this is the largest acquisition it has ever made and marks a serious push into consumer hardware. With Jony Ive leading design, OpenAI is betting that it can outpace Apple and define the next era of personal technology. Meanwhile, Apple is under more pressure than ever to deliver on its own AI promises and to innovate beyond the incremental updates we’ve seen in recent years. The competition is no longer just about who makes the best phone. Now, it’s about who can redefine the relationship between people and technology in the age of AI.

Kurt’s key takeaways

It’s impressive to see two visionaries like Sam Altman and Jony Ive working together on something this ambitious. If their AI devices live up to expectations, we could be on the verge of a major shift in how we use and think about technology. Apple finally has a real challenger, and the next few years are sure to be interesting for anyone following the future of tech.

Do you believe Apple can regain its edge in innovation, or is the future of personal tech now in the hands of new players like OpenAI? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

