Pet problems solved: A guide to dealing with difficult dogs and cats

We love our pets, yet they don’t always act like perfect little angels. Sometimes they are naughty and dig up your yard or garden, do their business on your floor or carpet, or destroy a pillow or dog toy like Rosie did in the picture below.

Luckily, we have some great solutions you can start using immediately to take care of your problem pet.

Rod Wheeler wrote to us about his product called Dig Defence for dogs with digging problems. This fence extender helps keep your pets in and keep predators out.

You can easily install this spiked panel right in front of your fence. Even if your dog continues to dig, they’ll just find themselves face to face with more fence.

The fence is built to give you a lifetime of service with no maintenance and no wasted energy costs. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,800 global reviews on Amazon with 71% of consumers giving it 5 stars.

If your dog has a problem with chewing, try an indoor pet barrier to keep them out of certain areas of your home. Save your furniture using custom boundaries while also protecting your dog from being where it shouldn’t be.

We tested this Indoor Pet Barrier from PetSafe, which allows you to keep your pets away from unlimited areas in your home. It can protect anywhere from 5 inches to 2.5 feet in width. At the time of publishing, this product had over 400 global reviews and 58% gave it 5 stars.

You can also use an outdoor invisible fence to help with dogs that tend to run away. If you’re nervous, your pet may try to run into the street or out of the garage when you’re not looking, these invisible lines work through a control center you can set up discreetly somewhere like a garage.

Once set up, you can set the boundaries and have your dog wear the collar that comes with the fence. As long as the collar is on, the fence will emit a slight humane shock that doesn’t hurt your dog but instead helps to train them not to run outside a certain area. PetSafe has another great option for outdoor fences, and at the time of publishing, this product had over 12,500 global reviews with 71% giving it 5 stars.

If you’re dealing with a dog who barks way too much, try a vibration collar. It will help distract the dog wearing it by sensing they are about to bark and triggering a vibrating response to stop them.

We recommend the Vsezund Dog Training Collar because it comes with three safe and humane dog training modes, including beep, vibration, and static. It comes with a remote that has a safety lock, efficiently preventing your dog from unnecessary punishment. It also has a rechargeable and long-lasting battery life.

The receiver will last for 11-15 days after being fully charged, and the remote will last for a month. At the time of publishing, this product had over 6,200 global reviews with 79% giving it 5 stars.

If you’re dealing with a pet that has accidents in the house, try a training mat like this PetSafe Indoor Training ScatMat. You can place it in areas you’ve found your pet marking constantly, and when the mat senses your pet walking there, it’ll make a sound that warns the pet not to mark there.

You can place it on countertops, on the sofa, in doorways, and near trash cans to teach your curious dogs which areas of your home are off-limits. At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,400 global reviews with 70% giving it 5 stars.

Another great training product you can use if you’re trying to potty train your pet is this Comsmart Dog Training Bell. All you have to do is put the bell on a flat surface, preferably near the door where you will let your pet outside.

The bell can be used for toilet training, home training, therapy games, and prevent burglary training. Plus, they’re small and portable, so you can bring them with you anywhere. At the time of publishing, this product had over 6,300 global reviews with 65% giving it 5 stars.

If you have a dog that needs to get some energy out of its system, this interactive treat puzzle is the perfect solution. This one comes with three types of treat-hiding compartments. You flip the lid compartments open and slide to reveal two separate treat hiding spots while the removable brick bones conceal the third hidden compartment.

It encourages positive play habits for the dog by reducing anxious dog behavior and redirecting destructive behavior. At the time of publishing, this product had over 99,000 global reviews with 66% giving it 5 stars.

Have you tried any of these products? Let us know how they’ve helped you with your pet…or let us know if there are any other products that have been helpful training your pet.

