Quadruped robot climbs ladders, creeps us out

Just when you thought you’d seen it all, ANYmal, the quadrupedal robot developed by ETH Zurich and commercialized by ANYbotics, is back to creep us out a bit, this time by conquering ladders.

This Swiss-engineered robot continues to push the boundaries of robotic capabilities, showcasing its versatility in tackling complex industrial challenges.

From its humble beginnings in 2016 as an ETH Zurich spin-off, ANYbotics has rapidly evolved ANYmal through multiple generations, each more impressive than the last. Now, with its ability to climb ladders, ANYmal is once again demonstrating why it’s at the forefront of autonomous robotic solutions for harsh industrial environments.

Ladder climbing

In a groundbreaking achievement, ANYmal has learned to climb ladders. By replacing its feet with hooked end effectors and employing advanced reinforcement learning techniques, the robot can now ascend ladders at various angles with a 90% success rate.

A robot of many talents

ANYmal isn’t your average four-legged robot. This 66-pound, 2.3-foot tall robot is designed to tackle a wide range of tasks in challenging environments. From industrial inspections to search and rescue missions, ANYmal’s adaptability makes it a valuable asset in various scenarios.

Impressive specs and capabilities

ANYmal boasts some impressive features that set it apart from other robots.

Speed and endurance: With a normal walking speed of approximately 2.46 feet per second, ANYmal can operate for 90-120 minutes on a single battery charge.

Sensory suite: Equipped with a 360-degree lidar, six depth cameras and two optical cameras, ANYmal has an excellent awareness of its surroundings.

Processing power: Two Intel 6-core processors handle the complex computations required for autonomous navigation and task execution.

Versatility in action

ANYmal’s adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of applications.

Industrial inspections: Its rugged design allows it to operate in harsh environments like oil and gas plants.

Search and rescue: ANYmal’s ability to navigate complex terrain makes it valuable in disaster response scenarios.

Research and development: As a platform for testing new robotics technologies, ANYmal continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the field.

Kurt’s key takeaways

With its ability to climb ladders and navigate complex environments, ANYmal is proving to be an invaluable tool for industries that demand versatility and reliability. As it continues to evolve, we can only imagine the new heights it will reach and the challenges it will conquer.

Do you see them as essential tools for enhancing safety and efficiency, or do you have concerns about their integration into the workforce?

