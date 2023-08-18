Real or fake? AI product reviews are making it impossible to know the difference

Ever scrolled through online reviews when deciding where to dine or which gadget to buy? Of course, you have. We all rely on these digital nods of approval. But here’s the twist: Can you trust every thumbs-up or scathing criticism you read? Of course not!

Real places, real…fake reviews

Gone are the days when fake reviews stuck out like a sore thumb. With AI tech (like our friend ChatGPT) stepping up its game, the line between human tales and digital fabrications is getting blurrier. Picture this: real reviews for real businesses, but… they’re not penned by humans. It feels a bit like an episode from “Black Mirror,” right?

An AI infestation

In 2022, Tripadvisor, the travel guru we all swear by, fished out millions of these crafty impostors. Makes you wonder, doesn’t it? That dreamy European bistro you bookmarked for next summer? Maybe it’s less “charming hidden gem” and more “crafted by a computer.” Or that “authentic” Tuscan villa that got rave reviews? Could it be the brainchild of a bot, not a bona fide traveler?

Many of these fabricated tales have digital footprints leading back to IP addresses and firms in India and Russia. Preliminary investigations suggest a rise in “review farms” — operations where businesses pay for bulk glowing reviews. These “farms” aren’t just tucked away in hidden corners of the internet; they’re often brazenly advertised on various platforms offering “authentic” reviews at competitive prices. Why India and Russia? Both countries have burgeoning tech hubs, skilled programmers and sometimes lax regulations regarding digital ethics.

Tailored tidbits

These algorithms can whip up reviews specifically catering to, let’s say, a millennial foodie or a retired trekker. Sometimes, however, these algorithms resort to chuckle-worthy stereotypes. Picture this: AI recommending a “hipster cafe with the best avocado toast” because, well, millennials, right? While AI might not have perfected the art of nuanced recommendations, its blend of generic charm and wit can easily mislead an unsuspecting reviewer.

The AI whack-a-mole game

The world of online reviews is thick with irony: AI plays both sides of the game. On the one hand, advanced algorithms are crafting deceivingly real reviews, blending them in with genuine ones. On the other, we have AIs trained to spot their deceptive counterparts, engaged in a relentless pursuit to keep the digital landscape honest.

Fakespot: the digital detective that exposes fake reviews

Enter companies like Fakespot. Their mission? To be the digital detective in this growing saga. Fakespot’s sophisticated software analyzes patterns and nuances in reviews, identifying those that seem “off” — perhaps too polished, too generic or suspiciously biased. They dive deep, looking into reviewer history, linguistic tells and frequency of posts.

How to spot a fake review

This leads us to how you can spot a potentially fake review without the need to employ some AI bot. Here are some telltale signs and tips to help you navigate the sea of reviews with a discerning eye:

Uniformity is suspicious: If you notice multiple reviews using similar language or phrasing, that’s a red flag. Authentic reviews are diverse in tone and content.Too good or too bad: Over-the-top praise or excessive negativity can be signs. Genuine reviews typically strike a balance, mentioning both pros and cons.Reviewer history: Click on the reviewer’s profile. If they’ve only ever left 5-star reviews or their account is brand new with a burst of reviews, be wary.Generic praise: Reviews that are vague and lack specific details about the product or service can be a cause for suspicion. Authentic reviews often share personal experiences or unique aspects.Check the timing: A sudden influx of reviews in a short span of time could be a sign of a coordinated effort.Odd language & grammar: Look out for awkward phrasing or language that doesn’t quite fit the product. An AI or non-native speaker might generate content that feels “off.”Go beyond star ratings: Delve deeper into the content of the review. A genuine 3 or 4-star review can often provide more insight than a dozen 5-star reviews.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The world’s become a strange place, hasn’t it? Once upon a time, we’d raise an eyebrow at a review that sounded a bit…robotic. Now? We’ve got AI-crafted tales that could give Shakespeare a run for his money — alright, maybe not quite, but they’re getting good. That dreamy caf? review you just read might have been dreamed up by an algorithm during its virtual coffee break.

If we’re hurtling into a future where AI and humans coexist in every digital nook and cranny, how do you envision striking the right balance? Should we set boundaries or let innovation run wild? How do we ensure authenticity without stifling creativity? Where does responsibility lie – with developers, consumers, or regulators? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

