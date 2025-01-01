Receiving unexpected international calls? What you need to know

Receiving unexpected international calls can be a source of anxiety for many individuals. Whether it’s a single ring from an unknown number or multiple missed calls from abroad, the uncertainty can leave you wondering about the implications for your privacy and security.

Kathy S. recently reached out with a concern many of us can relate to: “I have received calls from Beijing and Russia on my cellphone. I did not answer them. Can you tell me why this is happening? Is my phone at risk?”

If you’ve experienced similar calls, you’re not alone. Let’s examine this issue and discover what’s really going on.

The rise of international call scams

International call scams have become increasingly common in recent years. One particularly prevalent scam is known as “Wangiri,” which originates from Japan and means “one-ring-and-cut.” These scammers typically let your phone ring once or twice before hanging up, hoping to pique your curiosity and prompt a callback.

Why are you receiving these international scam calls?

There are several reasons why you might be receiving calls from unfamiliar international numbers.

Wangiri scam: Scammers use automated systems to call thousands of numbers, disconnecting after one ring. If you call back, you may be connected to a premium rate number, incurring significant charges.

Telemarketing and robocalls: Some companies use international numbers to bypass local regulations and reach a wider audience.

Number spoofing: Scammers can make their calls appear to come from different countries, tricking you into answering.

Is your phone at risk?

While receiving unexpected international calls doesn’t necessarily put your phone at immediate risk, there are several potential dangers to be aware of. The primary risk lies in potential financial losses if you engage with these scammers. If you call back, you may be connected to a premium rate service number owned by the fraudster. You could also be charged heavily for these calls, with the scammer aiming to keep you on the line to increase the billed amount.

While less common with Wangiri scams, there’s always a risk of personal information theft if you engage with unknown callers. Sharing sensitive data like bank account numbers or Social Security numbers could lead to identity theft.

Answering or returning these calls may signal to scammers that your number is active, potentially leading to more scam calls in the future. Although not typically associated with Wangiri scams, some sophisticated phone scams can potentially install malware on your device if you click on certain links, prompts or follow instructions given by the scammer.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

How to protect yourself

While these international calls can be concerning, there are several steps you can take to safeguard yourself and your personal information. Here are six effective strategies to help protect against potential scams and unwanted calls.

1) Don’t answer or call back: If you receive a call from an unknown international number, resist the urge to answer or return the call.

2) Block suspicious numbers: Use your phone’s built-in features to block these numbers and prevent future calls.

3) Report the calls: Inform your phone carrier and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) about these suspicious calls.

4) Use call-blocking apps: Consider installing call-blocking apps to identify and block spam calls.

5) Be cautious with personal information: Never share sensitive data over the phone, especially with unfamiliar callers.

6) Invest in personal data removal services: Consider using services that remove your personal data from the internet, reducing the chances of scammers obtaining your information. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

Kurt’s key takeaways

While unexpected international calls can be alarming, understanding the nature of these scams empowers you to protect yourself. By staying informed and following the preventive measures outlined above, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to these schemes. Remember, your best defense is a combination of caution, awareness and proactive steps to safeguard your personal information.

