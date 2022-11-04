Remove these 5 dangerous tech gadgets in your home NOW

In our haste to get new tech set up and going quickly, it’s easy to skip over settings that make a difference to our privacy. Don’t make that mistake. Here’s a list of seven settings tech companies would rather you leave alone.

1. Old phones sitting in a drawer can start a fire

YouTuber Arun Maini, who runs a popular channel called Mrwhosetheboss, has collected every Samsung flagship phone since 2010. He noticed a scary pattern. The phone’s batteries are swelling enough to crack the glass and split the cases.

It’s not just Samsung phones. Any gadget with a lithium-ion battery is susceptible to damage over time. A swollen battery is a serious issue that can lead to fires, injuries, and property damage.

Rummage through your drawers for your old phones, and look for any signs of battery swelling. If you see it, here’s what to do:

Don’t try to charge a swollen phone. Charging a swollen battery can trigger a fire or explosion.

If you have an older phone with an easily removable battery, carefully separate the battery from the case. If you have a newer phone, don’t attempt to remove the battery yourself.

Put the swollen phone in a fireproof bag and contact the manufacturer. You may not be able to exchange an old model or get anything for it. However, at the very least, arrange for it to be recycled or disposed of properly.

When it comes to storing old phones, follow these rules of thumb:

Turn off the phone and put it in a cool, moisture-free place.

Charge the battery to 50% if you plan on storing it for a long time. Check the battery every six months or so and charge it halfway.

2. Outdated routers let hackers in

Your router has a big job: Connecting all your devices to the internet. If you’re using a years-old model, it might not be doing that task safely.

The latest security standard is WPA-3, released back in 2018. If your router is not WPA3 compatible, WPA2-PSK AES is the next most secure option. It’s a sign you need to get a new router.

When it comes to buying a new router, there are three essential factors. Consider your home’s square footage and layout, the number of internet-connected devices you have, and your internet speed. But with so many options, it can be tricky to choose the right router.

3. There are no more updates

Where there’s an internet connection, there’s potential for hackers to wreak havoc. Security updates keep you safe from cybercriminals’ latest tricks, which is why it’s vital to keep your smartphone, computer and all the rest up to date.

What happens when your gear no longer receives updates? It’s time to upgrade. This is obvious with your phone and computer, but the same holds true for smart speakers, security cams, and anything else using your home network.

Here are a few more ways to keep yourself protected:

Regularly check your network to see which devices are online and connected. If you see something you don’t recognize, take action. Tap or click here to see how to check all the devices on your Wi-Fi network.

Consider setting up a separate Wi-Fi network for your devices.

Always use strong, complex passwords that aren’t easily guessed. Tap or click here to create stronger passwords.

4. It’s on a recall list

It’s not just old devices you need to worry about. Some products make it into our homes with issues that can cause fires, injury, and worse.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission regularly warns about dangerous products and gives you steps to take if you have a recalled item in your home.

It’s worth scanning their list periodically to see if you own anything endangering your family. Sometimes, you can get a replacement or refund for the recalled product. You’ll find instructions on how to contact the manufacturer there, too.

5. Old power strips showing wear and tear

Outlet extenders and extension cords pull a lot of duty around our homes. Sometimes a power strip will short and shut off your devices. When this happens, even for a few seconds, inspect the power strip for signs of damage. Look for signs of singe around the outlets. These will appear as rust-colored marks that you might be able to wipe off with your fingers.

Even without obvious signs of damage, old power strips can be dangerous to use. If you have no idea the last time you replaced yours, add it to your shopping list.

