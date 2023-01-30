Replacing your iPhone’s battery is about to become more expensive

Those with an iPhone should know that Apple will be increasing the prices for battery replacements starting on March 1, 2023. The increase applies only to those who own an iPhone 13 or older. The costs for replacing the battery in any of the iPhone 14 model or higher will remain the same.

What will the prices be for replacing my iPhone battery?

Apple will be jacking up the price of swapping out your iPhone battery by $20 for all iPhone 13 models and older. The current prices for replacing the batteries of these models are as follows:

$69 for a battery repair:

iPhone 13 Pro/MaxiPhone 13/miniiPhone 12 Pro/MaxiPhone 12/miniiPhone 11 Pro/MaxiPhone 11iPhone XS/MaxiPhone XRiPhone X.

$49 for a battery repair:

iPhone SE (all three generations)iPhone 8/PlusiPhone 7/PlusiPhone 6S/PlusiPhone 6/PlusiPhone 5/5C.

On March 1, 2023, all the models that currently cost $69 to repair will go up to $89, and all the models that cost $49 to repair will go up to $69. These prices are still cheaper than what it costs to replace the battery of an iPhone 14 series or higher, which costs $99.

The iPhone 14 model has only been out for a few months, so no one should have to replace those batteries, which is why Apple is leaving that price as is.

However, it’s important to note that these prices will only apply to those who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plans for their devices. Those with these plans are eligible for a battery replacement at no additional cost.

Does this also apply to the MacBook and iPad?

Yes, Apple will also be increasing the price to swap out the batteries for the MacBook and iPad as of March 1, 2023. MacBook Air battery replacement will increase in price by $30, and MacBook Pro battery replacement will increase by $50. Replacing the battery for iPads will increase by $20.

When should I replace my iPhone battery?

It is recommended that those of you with an iPhone replace your batteries once they are below 80% battery health. This means that at a full charge, your iPhone is holding less than 80% of the charge that it held when it was new, which could cause various issues in the device’s performance. To check if your phone needs a new battery, perform the following steps:

Go to your Settings appSelect Battery

Tap Battery Health & Charging

Look at your Maximum Capacity percentage. If it’s below 80%, then it’s time to get a new battery.

Should I just get a new phone instead?

It just depends on if you’d rather have a newer phone model or not. A newer model will certainly have better functionality than your old one. However, it is way more expensive to buy a new phone than to replace the battery of your old one.

If you like your current phone model, yet the battery is just too old, then replacing it will probably be the best and the cheapest bet for you.

Are you planning to replace your iPhone battery before March 1? Let us know how your device’s performance improves once you do so.

