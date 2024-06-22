Rescue drone hits beaches designed to save lives as a flying lifebuoy

Imagine you’re at the beach when you spot a swimmer in trouble a little over half a mile away. Throwing a lifebuoy that far is impossible, but flying one out? That’s where the TY-3R Flying Lifebuoy drone comes in, a brilliant innovation from Chinese drone company Didiok Makings. This device is a lifesaver, combining the quick flight of a quadcopter with the buoyancy of a lifebuoy.

How the Flying Lifebuoy drone works

In an emergency, rescuers can launch the TY-3R drone, which speeds across the water at an impressive 29 mph. It boasts a communication range of over 0.68 miles and can land on the water’s surface.

The drone then serves as a floating device for the distressed swimmer, supporting up to two adults. A rescuer follows on a watercraft to complete the rescue.

Tech specs and features of the rescue drone

The TY-3R is lightweight, under 11 pounds, and durable. Its IP68 waterproof rating means it can be submerged up to 3.3 feet for 30 minutes. After the rescue, a button push autonomously sends the drone back to its launch point. For safety, the TY-3R’s motors shut off upon landing, and it has screens over its propellers to protect swimmers.

Availability of the Flying Lifebuoy drone

The TY-3R, available for $11,803 on the Didiok Makings website, is unique in its approach to water rescues. Unlike other drones, which drop separate flotation devices, the TY-3R itself becomes the flotation device.

Kurt’s key takeaways

In a world where technology sometimes distances us, it’s heartening to see innovations like the TY-3R Flying Lifebuoy bring us closer to safety and each other. It reminds us that sometimes, the most advanced technology is the one that saves lives in the simplest of ways.

