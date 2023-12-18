Robotics company unveils what it claims is world’s most powerful humanoid robot

Have you ever dreamed of having a robot companion that can walk, talk, and do anything you want? Well, you might be closer to that reality than you think. A Chinese robotic firm has created what is now being dubbed the “world’s most powerful general-purpose humanoid robot.”

What makes this robot so special?

The robot, called H1, is a stunning feat of engineering and innovation. The company behind H1 is Unitree Robotics, a leading developer of legged robots based in Hangzhou, China.

Unitree’s vision is to make legged robots as common and affordable as smartphones and drones. The company has already made a name for itself with its Go2 quadruped robot, which can run, jump, and climb stairs.

The H1 robot by the numbers

H1 is a different beast altogether. It is a bipedal robot that stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. It has an advanced powertrain that provides the highest level of speed, power, maneuverability, and flexibility.

It can walk at a similar speed to a human, around 3.4 mph, and can withstand kicks and pushes without losing its balance.

It also has a 3D LiDAR sensor and a depth camera for its vision, which means it can accurately sense its surroundings and avoid obstacles.

What can’t this robot do?

H1 is not just a prototype. It is a fully functional robot that can perform a variety of tasks, such as carrying objects, opening doors, and even dancing. It can also communicate with humans using speech and gestures.

The robot is designed to be adaptable and customizable, with modular components that can be easily replaced or upgraded. The company plans to add hands to the robot soon, which will further enhance its capabilities.

How much does the robot cost?

H1 is not cheap. It is a high-end product that costs around $150,000. That might sound like a lot, but it is actually quite reasonable compared to other humanoid robots on the market, such as Boston Dynamics’ Atlas, which costs around $1 million. Unitree claims that H1 is the most cost-effective humanoid robot in the world, and that it aims to lower the price in the future.

When can you get one of these robots?

H1 is not yet available for purchase, but you can pre-order one on Unitree’s website. The company has not announced an official release date, but some rumors suggest that it might be as early as 2024. Unitree says that it is working hard to improve the robot and make it ready for mass production.

Kurt’s key takeaways

H1 is a remarkable robot that showcases the incredible potential of legged robotics. It is not only a powerful machine but also a friendly and intelligent companion that can interact with humans and the environment. It is a robot that can truly walk among us, and maybe even become one of us.

What do you think of H1? Would you like to have one as your personal assistant, friend, or partner? Or are you like, no way? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

