Say goodbye to dead batteries with this portable wind turbine

When you’re out adventuring, staying connected is essential. Whether it’s your phone, laptop or even a drone, everything seems to need a recharge just when you’re in the most remote places.

The solution? Shine 2.0, a mini wind turbine that not only fits in your backpack but also powers all your gadgets, day or night, rain or shine.

Let’s dive into the details of this 3-in-1 portable wind turbine, charge controller and power bank.

Power on the go

Designed for “outdoor enthusiasts and emergency preparedness,” the Shine 2.0 folds down to the size of a 1-liter water bottle weighing just 3 pounds, making it a breeze to pack. The turbine is also weather-sealed to IP54 standards, meaning it can withstand rain and dust, perfect for outdoor adventures. It comes equipped with three 23.6-inch composite-reinforced blades and can be mounted on a 6-foot tower to capture more wind and increase efficiency.

Harnessing nature’s power

The Shine 2.0 is capable of generating up to 50 watts of power, enough to charge your phone in just 17 minutes if it catches a 28-mph wind. For laptops, it can recharge them in under two hours. Even in lighter winds, the Shine 2.0 will keep working, although at slower speeds. It has a built-in 12,000-mAh Li-ion battery to store the power it generates, meaning you can charge your devices even when the wind dies down.

Smart monitoring and fast charging

Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can monitor wind speeds, power generation and battery status in real time through the companion mobile app. This allows you to track and optimize the turbine’s performance. For fast charging, the Shine 2.0 includes a USB-C PD port that supports 75W fast charging, meaning you can power phones, cameras, laptops and even drones quickly and efficiently.

Versatility and adaptability

The Shine 2.0 doesn’t just stop at small devices. With optional adapters, you can use it to charge power stations from popular brands like Jackery, EcoFlow and Bluetti. This makes it an invaluable asset not only for hikers and campers but also for those preparing for emergencies or looking for renewable energy solutions during power outages.

A Kickstarter success story

Aurea Technologies, the creators of Shine 2.0, have a track record of crowdfunding success. The original Shine turbine, launched in 2021, was funded in just one hour on Kickstarter and sold out its first production run in five days. Shine 2.0 builds on this momentum, offering enhanced power, faster charging and a more user-friendly experience. With early-bird prices starting at $342, it’s already turning heads in the portable energy market.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Shine 2.0’s compact size, combined with powerful features like 75W fast charging and real-time energy metrics, make it a great tool for anyone who needs off-grid power. Whether you’re a hiker, camper or someone preparing for power outages, this mini-wind turbine offers renewable, reliable energy when you need it most. So, the next time you head out into the wild, consider packing wind power in your backpack.

