Say it with photos: Best digital frames for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show your loved one how much they mean to you, and what better way to tell them than with a digital photo frame that allows them to share all their favorite memories. We’ve gathered five of the best ones that you can purchase on Amazon right now, and we even have some tips for how to choose the best ones.

How do I know which frame to buy?

Check the amount of storage it has: Unless the person you are buying for is only looking to store a few photos within the frame, it might be worth it to purchase one with at least 8-16 GB of storage or even buy one with unlimited storage.

Look at style: Make sure the frame comes in the color or style you think your valentine would like.

Check the apps it can pair with: It’s much easier to use a digital frame that has an app that enables pictures and videos to be sent from as well as control what shows up on the frame.

Make sure it works with Wi-Fi: This is especially important if the person you are buying it for is going to use an app to pick photos.

Check the ratings: Always check the ratings and customer reviews before spending your hard-earned money on a new device and that includes a digital photo frame.

Check out the 5 digital photo frames we’ve picked for you below:

The Skylight Frame is super easy to use. All you have to do is plug it in, connect it to your Wi-Fi using the touchscreen and pick an email address for the frame. Once that’s all setup, simply email photos to the frame’s address, and they will appear instantly. At the time of publishing, this product had over 17,000 global ratings with 87% giving it 5 stars.

Get Skylight Frame

The Simply Smart Home Photoshare frame allows you to easily send photos and video clips from phones to frames in seconds with the free Photoshare Frame App, Email, Facebook, or Google Photos. Plus, there are no fees, so you can invite all your friends and family to share photos too. At the time of publishing, this product had over 7,000 global ratings with 78% giving it 5 stars.

Get Simply Smart Home Photoshare

The Anna Bella Digital Photo Frame allows you to preload memorable photos or meaningful videos and even give them funny captions. You can share content by downloading the app AiMOR, which can work on both Android & iOS phones. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,300 global ratings with 80% giving it 5 stars.

Get Anna Bella Digital Photo Frame

The AKImart Smart Digital Photo Frame allows you to send photos or short videos (1.5 seconds max) directly to the FRAMEO app and then share them with friends and family members from anywhere in the world. The app is available on iOS and Android devices, and the frame gives unlimited free cloud storage and built-in 16GB memory. At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,900 global ratings with 79% giving it 5 stars.

Get AKImart Smart Digital Photo Frame

The Aura Carver WiFi Digital Frame is a highly rated frame with a quick and easy setup. You can instantly add photos and videos from your phone using the free Aura app, available on iOS and Android, and it automatically manages photo cropping, screen brightness, auto on/off, and more. At the time of publishing, this product had over 7,300 global ratings with 89% giving it 5 stars.

Get Aura Carver Wifi Digital Frame

Which digital photo frames will you be purchasing? I’d love to hear from you.

