Seaglider takes off: Another major airline joins the push for battery-powered water flights

The REGENT Seaglider aims to fly between cities near the water transporting passengers in the most efficient way possible. A recent successful test flight is making it more of a reality and attracting additional interest.

A number of airlines are investing in the future of aviation. Japan Airlines has joined Hawaiian Airlines in showing its commitment to sustainability and desire to be at the forefront of the aviation industry’s shift toward more environmentally friendly and cost-effective practices.

Both airlines are looking to reduce their carbon footprint by investing in the electric REGENT Seaglider, which has the potential to reduce emissions and improve the overall environmental impact of air travel.

What is the REGENT Seaglider aircraft?

The REGENT Seaglider aircraft is a 12-passenger vehicle that operates exclusively over water. It can cross the ocean in one of three modes which include hull, hydrofoil, and flight in ground effect.

The aircraft has a 160-nautical mile range with existing battery technology, which is upgradeable to over 400-nautical mile range with next-generation battery technology and will enter service by 2025. Full-scale prototypes will begin sea trials this year.

The aircraft is designed to give all passengers exceptional views from their seats that feature 34 inches of seat pitch, 3000 lbs of payload in the passenger configuration, and 88 cubic feet of luggage space. A quarter-sized test aircraft achieved its first flight last September.

What is the benefit of flying on the REGENT Seaglider?

One perk of flying this way is that if you’re someone who isn’t a fan of flying or heights, you don’t have to worry as much about this aircraft.

Rather than flying thousands of feet in the air like a normal plane, this one acts more like a hydrofoil, taking off and landing on water and flying just above the water’s surface. It’s also a super-fast way to travel, accelerating to between 145 and 180 mph at top speed.

The Seaglider will essentially act as a water and air taxi between urban centers and coastal areas like New York City, the Hawaiian Islands, Tokyo, and Barcelona, to name a few. It’s also designed to help the environment by generating less noise pollution and fewer emissions and only requires half of the operating costs of a traditional aircraft.

Will the REGENT Seaglider take off with consumers?

REGENT promises lower costs, increased speed, and zero emissions with its Seaglider aircraft. Not to mention a mission to drastically reduce the headache of regional transportation between coastal cities.

That all sounds great if REGENT can overcome the technological and economic hurdles in bringing a new mode of transportation to the marketplace. The company is making a significant financial investment and putting a lot of expertise and time into it.

If that pays off and the REGENT Seaglider becomes a reality, it could transform the way we get from point A to point B in the future. Only time will tell if this mix of boat and plane will take off with consumers.

