Secret trick to hide photos from snoops on iPhone

Do you have some photos on your iPhone that you don’t want anyone else to see? Maybe they are personal, confidential, or just embarrassing. Whatever the reason, you don’t want to risk someone snooping through your photos and finding them.

Luckily, there is a simple way to hide your photos on your iPhone from prying eyes. You can use the hidden album feature in the Photos app to store your private photos in a separate folder that is not visible in the main albums. Here is how to do it. (Android users, follow these steps)

How to activate the Hidden Album

Before you can hide your photos, you need to activate the hidden album in the settings. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to SettingsThen tap on PhotosTurn on the Show Hidden Album toggle

This will enable the hidden album in the Photos app, but it will not show up in the main albums view. You can access it from the utilities menu at the bottom of the albums screen.

How to hide your photos

Now that you have activated the hidden album, you can start hiding your photos. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to PhotosThen tap the Select button on the top rightSelect the photo or photos you want. Once you make your selection a check mark will show up in the bottom right of the photo

Then tap the icon with the three dots inside the circle on the bottom rightTap Hide Then click Hide Photo

This will move the selected photos to the hidden album, and remove them from the main albums. You can hide as many photos as you want, and they will be stored in the hidden album.

How to access your hidden photos

To access your hidden photos, you need to go to the hidden album in the Photos app. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to the Photos appTap Albums at the bottom of the screenScroll down to the Utilities menu, and tap Hidden AlbumUse will be asked to enter your passcode or use Face ID to unlock the hidden album

This will show you all the photos that you have hidden. You can view, edit, share, or unhide them as you wish.

How to unhide a photo

Tap on the photo Then click the circle with the three dots inside it in the top rightSelect Unhide

Kurt’s key takeaways

Hiding your photos on your iPhone is a great way to keep your privacy and avoid awkward situations. You can use the hidden album feature in the Photos app to easily hide and access your private photos. See ya later, snoopy snoops.

