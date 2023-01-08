Smaller vs. larger tablets: Is bigger better?

With so many different models and sizes, it can be difficult to choose the right tablet for you. Every tablet can serve a different purpose depending on your needs, so we’ve come up with a list of the pros and cons of each variation to help you make an informed decision.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What are the tablet sizes?

The size of a tablet will depend on the company that’s behind it and the model you’re getting. Some of the biggest companies that create these tablets are Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Microsoft and Lenovo. These companies offer multiple different sizes for their tablets, and most of them offer small, standard and large.

A small size is typically a tablet that is under 10 inches, a standard typically falls between 10 and 11 inches, and a large one is considered to be 12 inches or bigger.

With different sizes come different perks. It all depends on what you need your tablet for, so here are the pros and cons of every tablet size:

WHY YOUR KITCHEN COULD BE THE SMARTEST ROOM IN THE HOUSE THIS YEAR

Pros of a small-sized tablet (under 10″)

Lightweight and portable, so you can take it with you anywhereLonger battery lifePerfect for simple tasks like surfing the web or reading E-books

Pros of a standard-sized tablet (10″-11″)

Still portable and easy to carry – yet has larger screens for better viewingPerfect for completing tasks like school or job assignmentsOften can be used with keyboard attachments for easier typing

Pros of a large-sized tablet (12″ or more)

Can be used as alternatives to laptops, making them the best for working and productivityGreat for watching shows or playing gamesThin and lightweight, making it easier to carry than a laptop

HOW YOUR HOUSE CAN KEEP YOU HEALTHY: 5 COOL NEW INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS

Cons of a small-sized tablet (under 10″)

Often have slower network processors and less storage space due to their small sizeNot ideal for work or school-related assignments

Cons of a standard-sized tablet (10″-11″)

Not quite as portable as the small-sized tablet (it may not fit in a purse or small bag)Heavier weight may tire out your hands faster if you don’t have a keyboard attachment

Cons of a large-sized tablet (12″ or more)

Not easily portableTends to be more expensive than the smaller models

WILD INNOVATIONS COMING IN 2023 DESPITE DOWNTURN IN ECONOMY

What are the best tablet options?

We’ve done the research and have chosen what we think are the best tablet models

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ 6th Generation – Kurt’s Choice

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ sixth-generation model is an excellent tablet choice. It’s faster and more capable than any other iPad model to date. It contains all-day battery life as well as a brilliantly clear screen display and a super high-end camera. It’s also compatible with Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard, which can make the tablet feel more like a laptop, so there are various ways to get the most use out of it. The only con to this product is that it’s a bit on the heavier side, so it’s not super easy to carry around with you as a smaller-sized tablet would be. However, if you’d rather the larger screen display, this is a great option for you.

Get the Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ 6th Generation

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is another great choice for those looking for a larger-sized tablet. This model is a whopping 14.6″ and gives the user plenty of room to work on their assignments. It comes with an ultra-wide camera and a long-lasting battery and is compatible with the S pen for those who want to draw and write notes. It also has a WiFi speed that is three times faster than previous Samsung tablet models.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a great pick for those who would rather have something in a smaller size. At 7″, it’s super easy to transport and has a battery life that lasts up to 10 hours. It has apps for all kinds of social media and streaming apps, and it even comes with the Alexa feature so that you can make lists, set reminders, and more. Since it’s smaller in size, it’s also smaller in price, so this is also an economically great option. And one of the best parts is that it’s being sold at an amazing price for only $59.99.

Get the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is our standard-sized tablet option and is super versatile. It can be used as both a laptop and a tablet and has all-day battery life. Perfect for everyday tasks, assignments and leisure time, it’s also optimized for digital pen and touchscreen, and it even comes with a kickstand so you can view your screen in a comfortable position.

Get the Microsoft Surface Go 3

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is our final tablet pick, and it’s perfect for anyone who lives by Google services and products. It has a detachable keyboard, so you can choose to use it as a touchscreen or in a laptop style. You can access all Chrome apps and even download Android apps directly from the Google Play Store. It also has excellent battery life, lasting up to 12 hours on one charge and is 13.3″ wide, giving you a crystal clear screen for easy viewing.

Which tablet is your favorite? We’d love to know the one you chose and why?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the “Free newsletter” link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.