Smart rings that can track your sleep, fitness, and could save your life

While smartwatches have reigned supreme as a wearable tech for the past few years, smart rings are all the rage now. Samsung’s Galaxy Ring was the first of the major smartphone manufacturers to add to the smart ring space, and while it’s the first major brand, it’s not the first smart ring to hit the market. A few smart rings, like the Oura Ring, have been out for a few years, which means they are largely free of bugs and tried and tested in 2024.

Smart rings track the same things smartwatches do, such as steps, sleep and a general overview of your overall health. They tend to have significantly more battery life than smartwatches, with no distracting screen. Like smartwatches, the best smart rings on the market can even help save your life with proper vitals tracking and notification systems to alert you when something is wrong.

Here are my three favorite smart rings that can track your fitness and could even save your life.

The smart ring landscape: Key features, pricing and compatibility

As the market for smart wearables continues to expand, several innovative options have emerged, each offering unique features tailored to different user needs. We will look into the standout characteristics of four notable smart rings: the Oura Ring 4, Samsung Galaxy Ring and RingConn Gen 1. From advanced sleep-tracking capabilities to budget-friendly options, each ring presents a distinct value proposition that caters to various lifestyles and preferences. Additionally, we will examine their pricing and compatibility to help you make an informed decision.

Key Features: Exceptional sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and a subscription service for detailed analytics.Price Point: $350Compatibility: Compatible with both iOS and Android.

Key Features: Advanced sleep tracking with AI algorithms and seamless integration with Android devices.Price Point: $400 (most expensive)Compatibility: Exclusively for Android users.

Key Features: Budget-friendly option with essential health tracking features but fewer advanced functionalities.Price Point: $280 (most affordable)Compatibility: Compatible with both iOS and Android.

The best ring for most people

If you’re looking for one of the best smart rings on the market that will do everything you want with a simple setup, consider the Oura Ring 4. It’s a brand-new release that began shipping Oct. 15 and can be ordered for $350, which is $50 more expensive than the prior Oura Ring 3. It comes in four different colors and four different size options.

The Oura Ring 4 packs a suite of fitness-focused features such as a workout heart rate tracker, which can be synced with Oura’s desktop and mobile app to show detailed analysis of your burned calories, active and inactive time, and heart rate. One of the most celebrated features of the Oura Ring 4 is its outstanding sleep tracking, which can measure and log your nighttime temperature changes, blood oxygen levels, and sleep cycle stages.

It does come at an expensive price point, though, at $350. We’ve seen Oura Ring prices go up every revision, and I think Oura has done an excellent job justifying the new price point with new features. It’s worth considering it’s only a $50 price increase from the Oura Ring 3, and it’s the better ring. One downside, however, to the Oura Ring 4 is you will need to pay an additional $6 for the Oura Ring subscription service, which is how you store your ring’s analytics.

The best smart ring for Android phone users

If you own an Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy ring is the best option for a smart ring. Priced at $400, Samsung’s Galaxy Ring was released in the summer of 2024, and it has many of the same features as the Oura Ring 4. However, unlike the Oura Ring 4, the Galaxy Ring takes sleep tracking a step further. Samsung has developed its own AI algorithm to determine your sleep patterns, all while offering a daily sleep score.

Your health data will be stored in the Galaxy Health App, which you can use directly from your Android smartphone. It’s important to note that the Galaxy Ring is only compatible with the Android operating system. IOS owners, unfortunately, don’t have access to the Galaxy Health app. The Galaxy Ring is compatible with other devices in the Samsung gadget ecosystem. This means that if you have a Samsung smartwatch, it will share data with your Galaxy Ring. However, this compatibility comes at a cost, and this is the most expensive smart ring on this list, at $400.

The best smart ring on a budget

The RingConn Gen 1 offers some of the high-end features of the Oura rings without the monthly subscription fee. It’s also the cheapest smart ring on this list, at $280, but it’s frequently on sale. It comes in three different colors and 10 different sizing options, allowing it to be worn on fingers of all sizes.

The RingConn Gen 1 features stress and general wellness tracking. It also has a sleep tracker, activity counter and vitals tracking, such as a heart rate tracker, a blood oxygen monitor and temperature sensors. Reviewers have noted that while the health information tracking with the RingConn Gen 1 is great, the activity tracker could be more exact. You also don’t get as many features as you would with the competing Oura brand of smart rings, but you also save a bit of money off the top and the subscription fee.

Overall, the RingConn Gen 1 is a great entry-level smart ring. It’s not as feature-packed as some of the competitors, but it’s priced well and is an excellent way to see if a smart ring is for you. You can always upgrade to a different smart ring if you like the RingConn Gen 1, but I think it’s a great starting point for most people in the world of smart rings.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Smart rings are the newest thing that’s here to stay in the wearable tech arena. These rings monitor your health like a smartwatch, and they also track your vitals in detail. A smart ring could save your life in a medical emergency, alerting you to an issue with your heart rate before you even notice. Since the release of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, more big brands have been looking for ways to get into the smart ring space, and it’s an exciting time to see what the future holds for smart rings. Maybe we will see the likes of Google or Apple release a smart ring in the near future.

