Solar device transforms used tires to help purify water so that it’s drinkable

Imagine a world where clean drinking water is readily available even in the most remote areas.

This vision is becoming a reality thanks to innovative research from scientists in Canada.

A team of scientists at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has developed a groundbreaking device that could revolutionize water desalination, offering hope to millions facing water scarcity worldwide.

I’M GIVING AWAY THE LATEST & GREATEST AIRPODS PRO 2

The power of plasmonic solar stills

At the heart of this innovation is a floating solar still, a device that harnesses the sun’s energy to purify seawater.

Dr. Mita Dasog, an associate professor of chemistry and Killam Memorial chair at Dalhousie, explains the science behind it: “Refractory plasmonic nanomaterials are very good at capturing light and converting that light into heat.”

This principle forms the foundation of their ingenious design. The solar still, conceptualized by Dr. Matthew Margeson during his Ph.D. studies, addresses challenges that have long plagued similar devices. It minimizes thermal losses, prevents salt buildup and can withstand harsh maritime conditions.

A BREAKTHROUGH GADGET COULD HELP YOU DETECT MICROPLASTICS IN YOUR DRINKING WATER

How it works

The floating solar still operates through an elegantly simple yet highly effective process. First, ocean water is drawn up to the device’s foam surface through a wicking system. Once the water reaches the surface, it is evaporated by solar-heated plasmonic materials. As the water vapor rises, the salt is left behind, ensuring that only purified water is collected. The vapor then recondenses on a clear plastic dome situated above the device. Finally, the purified water is funneled down the sides of the dome and collected in a sealed bag for easy access.

The results of this process are impressive. In real-world tests conducted in Halifax Harbour, the device produced up to 0.97 gallons of clean water daily, which was a record-breaking yield for passive floating solar stills.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

AUTONOMOUS TRASH-GOBBLING ROBO BOAT WAGES WAR ON WATERWAY WASTE

Upcycling for sustainability

What sets this device apart is its use of unconventional materials. Instead of relying on expensive precious metals, the team turned to an unlikely source: used tires. Through a process called pyrolysis, carbon waste from tires is transformed into a crucial component of the desalination unit.

Dr. Dasog emphasizes the importance of accessibility: “We shouldn’t be making an expensive or very complicated device. It has to be easy to manufacture, last for a long time and be easy to take apart and move.” This approach not only makes the technology more affordable but also addresses the environmental issue of tire waste.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

THE SHAPE-SHIFTING UNDERWATER ROBOT PIONEERING THE DEPTHS OF THE SEA

Affordable water purification and energy generation in one device

The device’s capabilities extend beyond water purification. It can simultaneously desalinate, disinfect and decontaminate water at a remarkably low cost: less than one cent per liter. It can also generate a small amount of thermoelectricity, potentially powering onboard water quality sensors.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Looking ahead

The team’s next step is to conduct further testing in South Asia, with the ultimate goal of making the device available worldwide. Dasog, nominated for the Emerging Leader award at the Water Canada Summit, envisions the device as a lifeline for communities displaced by war or climate change.

Kurt’s key takeaways

As we tackle the growing challenges of water security, innovations like the plasmonic solar still shine a light of hope. By blending cutting-edge science with sustainable materials, the researchers at Dalhousie University are doing more than just purifying water; they’re paving the way for a future that is both equitable and resourceful. This device not only makes clean drinking water accessible but also highlights how we can use renewable energy sources to address pressing global issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the sun could power one solution to improve human life, what would you want it to be? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.