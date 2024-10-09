Someone reinvented the toilet so that you can do your business anywhere

Have you ever considered how access to proper sanitation affects health, dignity and the environment?

In a groundbreaking move, the pioneering water and housing products company LIXIL secured its position as the first commercial license partner for the Generation 2 Reinvented Toilet (G2RT). This innovative off-grid toilet, developed in collaboration with Georgia Tech, is set to revolutionize sanitation practices worldwide. With billions of people lacking access to safe sanitation facilities, the G2RT offers a promising solution that could transform lives and communities.

What makes the G2RT special?

The G2RT is not your average toilet. It operates independently of traditional infrastructure, treating waste directly at the source. This remarkable technology eliminates the need for connection to sanitation grids or septic systems. The G2RT transforms solid waste into safe, compostable dry solids through high heat and pressure while purifying and recycling liquid waste for flushing. Notably, the process also kills harmful pathogens, significantly reducing the spread of waterborne diseases.

The journey to commercialization

LIXIL is moving swiftly to prepare for commercialization. With the ink barely dry on their commercial license, the company is already gearing up for the next phase. They are actively refining the technology to ensure that it is suitable for both private and public-sector use. LIXIL aims to have the G2RT market-ready within the next three to five years. This innovation has the potential to benefit the 3.5 billion people worldwide who currently lack access to safely managed sanitation services.

Why this matters

The G2RT represents more than just a toilet; it serves as a solution to a global crisis. By preventing water contamination, it reduces the risk of diseases like cholera and dysentery while offering significant savings in construction and installation costs. Furthermore, it brings sanitation to communities where traditional infrastructure is not feasible.

Kurt’s key takeaways

By transforming a basic necessity into an advanced, self-contained appliance, LIXIL is not only innovating in toilet technology but also paving the way for improved public health, reduced environmental impact and enhanced quality of life for billions. The next few years will be crucial as LIXIL works to bring this game-changing technology to market, potentially ushering in a new era of sanitation accessibility worldwide.

