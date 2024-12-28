Stuck behind a VPN wall? Let’s find a way around it

A virtual private network (VPN) is a useful tool that allows you to mask your IP and create a secure, encrypted connection between your device and the internet. This means you can browse the web more privately, especially when connected to a public Wi-Fi network. Another use case for VPNs is accessing sites that are blocked in your region. For example, you could be sitting in New York and accessing content on Chinese social media platforms (though I wouldn’t recommend doing that). However, a VPN can sometimes have the opposite effect, blocking you from accessing content that you were otherwise able to view.

I recently received an email from Carol in Douglasville, Georgia, who asked:

“Why am I blocked from seeing a site when I use a VPN? I am being blocked from answering emails I receive from the VA, Social Security and government sites that I need to connect to concerning my benefits.”

She says she attempted changing servers and even switched to different cities within the U.S., but she still couldn’t access the sites. Carol, that sounds like a serious issue. Understandably, you would want to use a VPN when visiting websites, and not being able to access them can be quite frustrating. This situation may even force you to disable your VPN, which could put you at risk. Below, I’ll discuss why this happens and how you can work around the issue.

What is a VPN?

A virtual private network (VPN) is a secure connection method used to add privacy and security to private and public networks, like the internet and Wi-Fi hotspots. VPNs are often used to protect sensitive data and to ensure that online activities are safe from cyber threats. By encrypting your internet traffic and masking your online identity, a VPN provides anonymity and protects against hackers, snoopers and data breaches. It also allows you to access content that may be restricted based on your geographic location, making it a great tool for boosting your online privacy and freedom. Here are 10 reasons you need a VPN at home .

Why are you not able to access certain websites when using a VPN?

Website owners can decide who gets to access their sites and who doesn’t. Many sites block IPs from known VPNs or data centers, especially if their content is restricted to certain countries or regions.

Big platforms like Netflix or banking sites often use VPN detection tools to prevent people from accessing their services anonymously. Government websites do this, too, mostly to prevent people from bypassing regional or national restrictions. For instance, in countries with strict content rules, blocking VPNs helps prevent people from accessing content the government doesn’t want them to see.

But even setting your VPN to a different location in the same country doesn’t always work. Why? Because some sites are trying to keep cybercriminals out. VPNs can hide your identity and location, which is great for privacy but can also be misused for fraud. Government websites dealing with things like taxes, voting or benefits need to verify who you are and where you’re logging in from to prevent misuse. Allowing VPNs could make it easier for fraudsters to slip through.

Another reason for blocking VPNs is to keep bots at bay. Bots can use VPNs to scrape government websites or overload their systems. Blocking VPN traffic helps protect sensitive information and makes it easier to trace and authenticate real users.

6 ways to bypass VPN blockers

If you’re having trouble accessing certain sites with your VPN on, try the steps below. Start from the first step and keep going until the issue is resolved.

1. Use a reliable VPN provider

Using a reliable VPN service is one of the best ways to work around VPN blocks. Not all VPNs are created equal, and choosing a high-quality provider can make a significant difference. Look for a VPN that offers obfuscated or “stealth” servers, which disguise VPN traffic to appear as regular internet usage, making it harder for detection systems to block you.

A good VPN should also have a large server network with plenty of options across different locations so you can easily switch if one server is blocked. Some services even offer dedicated IP addresses, which are less likely to be flagged compared to shared ones. For best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2. Switch to a different server

If one server isn’t working, try connecting to another in the same country or region. VPN providers usually have multiple servers, and switching might help you bypass the block. If this doesn’t work, use obfuscated servers. These servers are designed to hide the fact that you’re using a VPN. They can bypass strict VPN detection systems, especially on government or streaming websites.

3. Change VPN protocols

To bypass VPN blocks, you can change the connection protocol your device uses. VPN protocols determine how devices link to servers, and some protocols are more adept at evading detection than others.

If you’re facing issues accessing specific websites, switching to a different protocol may help. For instance, some protocols offer a good balance of speed and security, while others prioritize faster performance or efficiency, potentially improving your ability to bypass restrictions.

For more detailed information, it’s important to research which protocols are best suited for specific use cases, as the effectiveness of different protocols can vary.

4. Enable Split Tunneling

If you only need the VPN for certain apps or websites, enable split tunneling in your VPN settings. This lets you access blocked sites using your regular connection while keeping the VPN active for other purposes. For example, you can enable split tunneling to watch a movie on Netflix using your regular internet connection while keeping your banking app secure with the VPN.

5. Try a different VPN provider

Not all VPNs are created equal. Some are better at bypassing blocks than others. If your current VPN isn’t working, consider switching to one that specializes in evading detection.

6. Use mobile data or another network

If all else fails, switch to a mobile data connection or a different network. Sometimes, the issue is with your current ISP (internet service provider) rather than the VPN.

Kurt’s key takeaway

VPNs are great for getting around restrictions, but some websites have blockers to stop VPN traffic. There are a few ways to get around these blockers, and sometimes, it’s just as easy as switching servers. You’ll have the best chance of getting your VPN unblocked if you’re using a reliable service. They keep an eye on their servers to make sure everything’s running smoothly and offer extra features like dedicated IP addresses.

