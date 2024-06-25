Teenage typing phenom hits insane 305 words per minute

At just 17 years old, “MythicalRocket,” or simply “Rocket,” has achieved an astonishing typing speed of 305 words per minute (WPM), more than seven times faster than the average person’s 40 WPM. This blazing pace allowed the high school student to type the entirety of “The Hobbit” in less than six hours.

Rocket’s journey began around three years ago when he realized his gaming hobby had inadvertently made him a fast typist. He started practicing on free typing websites like Monkeytype and Typeracer, spending 15 to 30 minutes daily typing “going ham” on random word strings. Through dedicated practice, his speed rapidly increased from 140 WPM to more than 300 WPM.

Shattering world records

In a video posted to his YouTube channel (@mythicalrocket), Rocket demonstrated his mind-boggling 305 WPM pace, leaving viewers in awe of his “insane” and “mind-boggling” skill. He currently holds the world record for the fastest typing speed, over 60 seconds and 15 seconds on Monkeytype.

To achieve these superhuman speeds, Rocket uses a high-tech Apex Pro keyboard, though he admits that switching keyboards initially made him the “slowest I’ve ever felt” because he had to relearn muscle memory, as he told PC Mag.

Future plans for the typing phenom

Despite his incredible accomplishments, Rocket believes he can still push past 305 WPM with more practice. He plans to continue breaking records over the summer before starting software engineering studies, where his elite typing abilities will likely prove invaluable.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The typing phenom’s meteoric rise demonstrates how consistent practice and an early start can develop extraordinary skills. At just 17, MythicalRocket has cemented himself as one of the fastest typists on the planet. His incredible 305 WPM video left viewers stunned, with many finding his speed “insane” and “mind-boggling.” While he plans to study software engineering, Rocket shows no signs of slowing down his typing journey, aiming to break even more records over the summer. With his dedication and natural talents, it seems the sky is the limit for this teenage typing savant.

