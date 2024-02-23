The app that lets you have a live conversation in any language even if you don’t speak a word of it

Anyone who’s traveled abroad knows how frustrating and limiting language barriers can be. But what if you could break those barriers with a simple app?

That’s where a revolutionary augmented reality app called Navi, which is built for Apple Vision Pro, comes in.

It allows you to translate conversations from a foreign language in real-time. It also floats subtitles and translations next to people in the “real” world so you can understand anyone, anywhere, anytime.

How does Navi work?

With the Navi app, you can see live captions of what people around you are saying through the built-in microphone of Apple Vision Pro. When you connect to other iOS devices running Navi, you can enable live translation from more than 30 languages.

The other person or persons can speak in their native language, and you will see their captions in your own language. You can also turn on the spoken translations feature to hear the translated captions.

What are the benefits of Navi?

Navi is not just a cool app. Here are some of the four benefits of using Navi.

1) Navi can help you overcome language barriers and connect with people from different cultures and backgrounds. You can have meaningful conversations, exchange ideas, share experiences and learn from each other.

2) Navi can help you learn new languages. By seeing and hearing the captions and translations, you can improve your vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and comprehension. You can also practice speaking with native speakers and get instant feedback. Navi can make language learning fun and easy.

3) With Navi, you can watch movies, shows, news, podcasts and more in any language and understand them in your own language. You can also explore the rich and diverse content that the world has to offer and expand your knowledge and perspective.

4) You can discover new words, expressions, idioms, jokes and stories that enrich your communication and understanding. You can also celebrate the differences and similarities that make us human.

How much does Navi cost?

Navi was made to help people communicate more easily, which is why the regular captions feature is free to use in your native language. To enable the live translation feature, you can choose a flexible subscription plan that provides unlimited translations. These are priced at $3.99 for a weekly subscription or $8.99 for a monthly subscription.

To use the translation feature, you will need to connect to another iOS device running Navi. To access the translation feature, both users require an active subscription, ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality translation services.

What languages does the Navi App support?

Navi’s live translation feature supports an extensive range of languages, including Bulgarian, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Ukrainian.

How to get started using the Navi app

Navi is easy to use and works on all platforms. Here are the steps to get started:

Download Navi for free on the App Store. Navi is available on visionOS, iOS and macOS.Launch Navi on your Apple Vision Pro device. You will see a floating window that displays the captions for what you hear. You can adjust the size, position and color of the window as you like.To enable the live translation feature, you will need to connect to another iOS device running Navi. You can do this by scanning a QR code or using Bluetooth. Once connected, you can choose your language and the language of the other person. You will see the translated captions in your window and the original captions in theirs.If you prefer listening, you can also turn on the spoken translations feature. Navi will vocalize the translated captions, making the interactions feel more natural and effortless, especially in multilingual settings.You can also link up with up to three people simultaneously, with each person getting their own customizable caption window. This way, you can have group conversations with people from different languages and backgrounds.

Kurt’s key takeaways

For those of us who have been frustrated trying to communicate with someone in another language, the Navi app seems like it is definitely a game changer. Of course, you have to have the Apple Vision Pro and another Apple device like an iPhone, but if you do, it could be the bridge between different languages. What I think is cool is that the Navi app can help you communicate with anyone, anywhere and anytime. So, there’s virtually no one you can’t talk to.

