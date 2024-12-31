The biggest Wi-Fi mistake you didn’t know you were making

You’ve got dinner in the oven, you’re looking for extra glasses, and your cousin’s kid screams (again), “What’s the Wi-Fi password?” You’re juggling a hundred things at once, and the last thing you want to do is to spell out your password.

Here’s the good news: You can slap a printout on the fridge, and everyone can scan it with their phones to connect. But first, I’ll show you how to create a separate network so you don’t need to worry about little Billy getting into your personal stuff on your devices and computers.

Be my guest

When guests connect to your main Wi-Fi, they can potentially access devices like smart TVs, printers, and even your laptop or phone if file sharing is enabled. Worse, if their device is compromised, your whole network could be at risk. A guest network keeps everyone happy while keeping your private life private.

Most modern routers let you set up a guest network without having to be a tech guru. Warning: This will take you a few minutes, but it’s totally doable.

Step 1: Log into your router’s admin console. You’ll need your IP address. You can usually find this on a sticker on the bottom or side of your router. Seeing 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 is common.

If you don’t see yours …

On Windows: Open the Start menu , search for “Command Prompt” and, with your Command Prompt open, type in ipconfig and press Enter . Look for the line that says “Default Gateway.” This is your router’s IP address.

Open the , search for “Command Prompt” and, with your Command Prompt open, type in and press . Look for the line that says “Default Gateway.” This is your router’s IP address. On Mac: Go to System Settings > Network. Select your Wi-Fi network > Advanced. Your router’s IP address is under Router.

Step 2: Open your browser, type http:// and paste in your IP address. Hit Enter to open a login page. For the credentials, try the username admin and the word password for the password. If the defaults are different, they’re likely printed on your router. You can also check this site that lists default passwords for almost every router in use.

Step 3: Look for a setting called Guest Network or Guest Wi-Fi. Give it a different name (aka SSID) than your main network, along with a strong, unique password.

If you have snoops in the family … When family and friends connect to your Wi-Fi guest network, you can block them from accessing your files or devices on your primary network. Turn off the local access setting.

While you’re at it, a quick security check

Before you finish, take these extra steps to lock things down:

Change your admin password: If your router still uses the default login, update it.

If your router still uses the default login, update it. Update your firmware, too: Check for software updates to keep your router secure from vulnerabilities.

Now for the fun part

Create a QR code that automatically connects guests to your new guest network — no hassle, no drama. With the free site QIFI.org, all you need is three pieces of info:

SSID: This is your Wi-Fi network name. Find it on the back of your modem, in the admin console or on your network app. Encryption type: Choose WPA/WPA2/WPA3. You can find this in your phone’s Wi-Fi section under the network details. Key: This is your router password. It’s on the back of your router if you’ve never changed it. (Please tell me you’ve changed it!)

Hit Generate and your QR code is ready. Print some copies of it to hang around the house, or do what I did: Order this custom sign that looks classy. Now, when someone asks for the Wi-Fi password, you can just point.

