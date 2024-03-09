The incredible one-handed typing trick on any Android
Have you ever been in a situation where you need to reply to a text message on your Android phone, but your hands are busy, or you only have one hand free?
Maybe you’re holding a coffee, a bag or a baby. Whatever the reason, typing with one hand can be a challenge.
However, don’t worry; there’s a simple solution that can make your life easier. It’s called Gboard, and it’s a keyboard app from Google that lets you adjust the size and position of your keyboard to fit your one-handed needs.
How can you check if Gboard is already downloaded on your Android
On some Android devices, Gboard comes pre-installed as the default keyboard. To verify if it’s already there, follow these steps.
Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.
Go to your device’s SettingsNavigate to System or General Management (depending on your device)Look for Language & Input or Keyboard list and defaultIf Gboard is listed as an option, it’s already installed
How to install the Gboard app
If Gboard isn’t pre-installed or you want to ensure you have the latest version, you can download it from the Google Play Store by following these steps.
Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.
Go to the Google Play Store and search for GboardTap on the Gboard appClick on the Install button to download and installThen click Open
Once it is installed, you’ll want to go back to your device’s SettingsNavigate to System or General Management (depending on your device)Look for Language & Input or Keyboard list and defaultToggle on Gboard
How to use the Gboard app on your Android
Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.
First, tap on the Messages appNext, you’ll want to create a new conversation by clicking the Message iconClick the three horizontal dots next to where you type your messageTap One-handed keyboard and you’ll see your keyboard shrink and move to the side of your screen
Now, depending on your phone model, the one-handed button might appear along the top of the keyboard like shown on the visual below, but it works all the sameYou can press the left arrow to reorient to the left or the right arrow to reorient to the rightPressing the double arrow icon will revert your keyboard back to normal
Kurt’s key takeaways
With Gboard’s one-handed mode, you can type faster and easier with one hand. No more struggling to reach for the keys or dropping your phone. Try it out and see the difference for yourself. You’ll be amazed by how much it can improve your texting experience.
