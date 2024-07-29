The overlooked danger of Chinese self-driving cars on roads in America

Self-driving cars are gaining traction in the U.S., and while Elon Musk’s Tesla is leading this new automobile category, many new companies have started to emerge or are in the making. However, a Fortune report has highlighted how these self-driving cars, particularly those with Chinese origins, pose a grave danger to Americans.

Fortune reported that self-driving cars owned by Chinese companies have traversed 1.8 million miles in California alone, collecting all sorts of data that is sent back to their home country. The report mentioned how this data could be used for espionage and even war planning by China if it were ever to come to that.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

Chinese self-driving cars and their data collection

A total of 35 companies have been approved by the state to test their self-driving cars, and seven of them reportedly are wholly or partly China-based. Five of these companies drove on California roads last year – WeRide, Baidu’s Apollo, AutoX, Pony.ai and DiDi Research America – collectively traveling 1.8 million miles. Some Chinese companies have also been approved to test in Arizona and Texas.

These cars capture video of their surroundings and map the state’s roads to within two centimeters of precision. After collecting this data, these companies transfer it from the cars to data centers, which are sometimes based in China. The publication cites experts who claim that this situation leaves the data accessible to the Chinese government.

Baidu’s privacy policies mention that any data may be processed and stored in China. According to the report, Pony.ai transmitted U.S. data to China until 2021.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

THE MOST DOWNLOADED NEWS APP IN AMERICA WITH TIES TO CHINA HIGHLIGHTS THE DANGERS OF AI

How is this data collection dangerous?

Fortune didn’t present any evidence that the Chinese government is exploiting the data collected by self-driving cars or that these companies are actually giving Beijing control over their data. However, the publication pointed out that the U.S. government doesn’t verify what data is being shared and doesn’t have a proper agency handling the issue.

The report notes that the data from self-driving cars, which use lidar technology to create detailed 3D maps, could be exploited by foreign adversaries for mass surveillance and military planning. While these maps help autonomous vehicles navigate, their detail makes them valuable for military and intelligence purposes.

Lidar, also used by the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan, can map battlefields and monitor threats. At a societal level, this technology can track individuals’ movements, including visits to sensitive locations like places of worship and domestic abuse shelters.

CHINA’S VAST CYBER-TRAFFICKING NETWORK DUPES AMERICANS USING FAKE SHOPS

What’s being done about this?

These self-driving cars from Chinese companies are prompting regulatory action. While these vehicles offer advanced technology, they also, as we mentioned, present potential risks related to data collection and national security. The U.S. government is taking steps to address these concerns, with Rep. Elissa Slotkin introducing a bill to formalize national security reviews of Chinese-made connected vehicles.

This move mirrors China’s strict data security laws, which require companies like Tesla to store data locally and partner with Chinese firms. The U.S. is considering similar measures to regulate data collection and storage by Chinese automotive companies operating in America. As the technology evolves, balancing innovation with national security remains a key challenge for policymakers.

CHINA HACKING GROUP CAUGHT SPYING ON US ORGANIZATIONS

Kurt’s key takeaways

The rise of Chinese-made self-driving cars in the U.S. highlights the complex balance between technological innovation and national security. While these vehicles offer significant advancements, the data they collect poses potential risks that cannot be ignored. The U.S. government’s move to scrutinize and regulate this data collection is a necessary step. As this technology evolves, so, too, must our approach to regulating it, ensuring that innovation serves the public interest while safeguarding national security.

What types of data collection do you think should be restricted or regulated for foreign tech companies operating in the U.S.? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data-removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?What are Kurt’s picks for best Amazon Prime Day 2024 Deals?

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.