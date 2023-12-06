The world’s first electric flying craft is set for liftoff

You know how boats usually sail on water, right?

Well, what if I told you there’s a boat that can fly over water, like a bird or a plane? Sounds crazy, right? But it’s true.

There’s a company in Sweden called Candela that has created a boat that can “fly” above the water.

The boat is called Candela P-12, and it’s an electric flying vessel that can go faster, quieter and cleaner than any other boat you’ve ever seen.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

How does the flying vessel work?

The Candela P-12 is not a typical boat. It is designed to “fly” above the water using hydrofoils, wing-like structures that lift the hull out of the water when the boat reaches a certain speed. This reduces the drag force from the water and allows the boat to consume less energy and travel faster.

CHARGING ELECTRIC CARS COULD BE A LOT EASIER WITH THIS NEW TECH DETROIT IS TESTING TO RESTORE ON THE GO

MORE: JUST WHEN YOU’VE SEEN IT ALL… FLYING FRUIT-PICKING ROBOTS TAKE FLIGHT

The flying vessel by the numbers

The P-12 can reach speeds of up to 29 miles per hour, which is about twice as fast as a conventional ferry. The P-12 is also powered by a 252 kilowatt/hour battery, which makes it fully electric and emission-free. The battery can last for up to 2.5 hours of operation and can be recharged at any standard dock. The company also made sure to allocate space for bicycles, strollers and wheelchairs.

There are three versions of the P-12, which are designed for public transport fleets, VIP services, or private customers.

Shuttle: Fast electric commuting (Can carry up to 30 passengers)Business: Premium comfort at sea (Can carry up to 20 passengers)Voyage: Bespoke interior for unique cases (Can carry up to 12 passengers)

MORE: PROOF THAT BEING GOOGLE’S BILLIONAIRE CO-FOUND CAN GET YOUR CRAZY AIRSHIP APPROVED

How the vessel flies with style and comfort

The P-12 also features a digital flight control system, which automatically adjusts the hydrofoils to the wave conditions and stabilizes the boat. This makes the ride smoother and more comfortable for the passengers and reduces the likelihood of seasickness. The boat also has a touchscreen interface that allows the driver to monitor and control the boat’s performance and settings.

MORE: CRAZY FUTURISTIC UNDERWATER JETPACK LETS YOU FLY IN THE WATER LIKE AN AQUATIC SUPERHERO

How did the vessel’s first test flight go?

The P-12 pre-production vessel, named “Zero,” successfully completed its first flight test. The vessel demonstrated its amazing capabilities by lifting off the water at a speed of 16 knots (18 miles per hour) and accelerating to its designed top speed of 30 knots (34 miles per hour) in just 16 seconds.

The vessel flew smoothly and steadily above the water, showing off its sleek and futuristic design. The flight test was a milestone for the company and its vision of creating the world’s first flying electric ship.

MORE: IT’S A BIRD. IT’S A PLANE. NO, IT’S A FLYING JETSKI

When can we see the flying craft in action?

The Candela P-12 is currently entering production and will enter its first voyage in 2024. The company plans to launch the boat in several cities around the world, including as Stockholm, London, New York and Hong Kong. On its website, Candela founder Gustav Hasselskog said,”We’re now jump-starting production to keep up with demand.”

The company hopes that the boat will offer a faster, cheaper and greener alternative to traditional water transport and will help with congested roads and slow commutes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The evolution of Candela’s flying boats

You might be surprised to learn that the Candela P-12 is not the first boat that can fly over water. The company behind the P-12, Candela, has been developing and producing flying boats since 2014.

Their first model, the Candela C-7, was a two-seater, electric hydrofoil boat that could reach speeds of up to 22 knots (25 miles per hour) and had a range of 50 nautical miles (57 miles). The C-7 was launched in 2018 and won several awards for its innovative design and performance.

The company then created the Candela C-8, a larger and more powerful version of the C-7, that could carry up to eight passengers and had a top speed of 30 knots (34 miles per hour). The C-8 was introduced in 2020 and was the first flying boat to be certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The Candela P-12 is the latest and most advanced model by the company, and it is the first flying boat that was designed for mass transportation and commercial use. The P-12 is the result of years of research and development, and it showcases the company’s vision of making flying boats the future of travel.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Candela P-12 is a remarkable innovation that combines the best of both worlds: the speed and efficiency of flying and the convenience and accessibility of boating. The boat promises to change the way we travel on water and to make our journeys more enjoyable and eco-friendly. The boat also challenges the old prediction that we would have flying cars by now. Well, what about flying boats?

What do you think of the Candela P-12? Would you like to try it out? How do you think it will impact the future of travel and transportation? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?

CyberGuy Best Holiday Gift Guide

Best Cyber Week Deals EXTENDEDBest Cyber Week Laptop DealsBest gifts for women 2023Best gifts for men 2023 22 best gifts for kidsBest gifts for pets

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved