This microcar can squeeze into just about any parking spot

In many medium to large cities across the country, traffic congestion poses a significant challenge. It not only causes problems on the roads but also impacts parking availability. So, what’s the solution?

Enter the Microlino Lite – a compact and eco-friendly vehicle that could be the answer. This charming little car is the brainchild of Swiss Company Micro Mobility Systems, and it turned heads with its recent unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Microlino Lite by the numbers

The Microlino Lite is a dream come true for city dwellers. At just 8 feet 3 inches long, 4 feet 9 inches wide, and 4 feet 11 inches high, it’s the perfect size for navigating narrow lanes and squeezing into those tight parking spots that are the bane of every urban driver’s existence. In the same parking space needed for an SUV, you can fit approximately three of these microcars.

Inside, you’ll find a cozy space for two, complete with a sunroof for those sunny day drives and a surprisingly spacious 230-liter trunk for all your urban adventure gear.

Aesthetic appeal

The Microlino Lite isn’t just about practicality; it’s also a style statement. Available in two chic color variants, Venice Blue and Berlin Anthracite, it’s sure to turn heads and start conversations wherever it goes.

Power packed in a petite package

Don’t let its size fool you; the Microlino Lite packs quite a punch with its battery options. Depending on your needs, you can choose from a small 6 kWh battery, a medium 10.5 kWh battery or go all out with the large 14 kWh battery.

These powerhouses give the Microlino a kerb weight of approximately 1,315 pounds (small), approximately 1,352 pounds (medium), approximately 1,389 pounds (large). And when it comes to range, the Microlino Lite promises 58 miles, 110 miles and 142 miles for each battery size, measured by the WMTC standard. Remember, though, your mileage may vary.

Charging time

Worried about charging times? The Microlino Lite has got you covered with a swift four-hour charge from 0 to 80%, regardless of the battery size.

Awaiting American arrival

The buzz is real, but the wait continues for the Microlino Lite’s debut on American streets. As of now, it’s not clear when it will be launched in the U.S. due to differing registration requirements. But one thing’s for sure, when it does arrive, it’s set to redefine urban mobility.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Microlino Lite’s compact design and impressive range are testaments to the ingenuity of Micro Mobility Systems, a company that understands the pulse of the urbanite’s needs. With its quick charging time and ample storage, it promises convenience without compromise.

