This off-road teardrop trailer adds luxury camping to the most remote locations

Are you looking for a camper that breaks away from the conventional teardrop design and blends functionality with sleek aesthetics? Meet the Kimberley Kube.

This innovative camper challenges the norms with its unique rectangular profile, flat roofline and vertical rear end.

By integrating the smooth composite construction of Kimberley’s Kruiser line with the enclosed form of the Karavan, the Kube offers a compact yet surprisingly spacious design.

Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or a long adventure, the Kube brings a fresh perspective to teardrop campers, providing eye-catching design without sacrificing space or functionality.

Built for rugged roads

True to Kimberley’s heritage of robust, trail-ready caravans, the Kube is not just another pretty face. It’s built to tackle the harshest of terrains, equipped with a molded thermoplastic-composite body shell, a 100% recycled ArmaPET plastic floor and a sturdy hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis.

Complementing its tough build are 16-inch steel wheels, custom air springs, off-road racing mono-tube shocks and hydraulic override disc brakes, ensuring that it can handle even the most challenging off-road conditions.

Spacious and luxurious interior

Stepping inside the Kube, one is greeted by an interior that rivals a well-appointed hotel room. The trailer stretches 17 feet, providing ample space for a king-sized bed positioned within a mini-greenhouse setup that offers 270-degree views through three large windows and an additional skylight.

Storage is ingeniously integrated around and under the bed, ensuring that every inch of space is utilized. The front of the cabin includes a full-width console with storage solutions and an 85-L upright fridge/freezer, enhancing both convenience and comfort.

Outdoor living enhanced

Kimberley understands that camping is about engaging with the outdoors. The Kube features a slide-out outdoor kitchen accessible from a hatch at the rear, equipped with a dual-burner stove, sink and dedicated prep area.

This kitchen setup allows for comfortable outdoor dining under the awning, facilitated further by a stainless steel breakfast table that attaches to the kitchen unit.

Additionally, the Kube offers the luxury of hot showers, thanks to a Webasto diesel water heater, with the option to add an ensuite shower/toilet tent for complete privacy.

Tailored to technology and comfort

The Kube is prepared for any adventure with advanced technology integrations, such as a 200-Ah lithium battery, extensive LED lighting, optional solar charging and Starlink satellite internet prep.

The inclusion of modern comforts such as air conditioning, an onboard audio/video setup and the ability to stay connected via superfast 4G and GPS technology makes the Kube a standout in its class.

What does the Kube camper cost?

With prices starting at approximately $44,675, the Kimberley Kube offers a unique blend of luxury, functionality and ruggedness, making it an ideal choice for adventurers who refuse to compromise on comfort and style.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Whether exploring remote landscapes or enjoying a weekend getaway, the Kube promises an unmatched camping experience. It truly stands out as the “King of the Off-Road.” It’s a trailblazing camper that promises both the thrill of the journey and the pleasures of home, wherever you may roam.

