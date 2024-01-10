Top 10 tech of CES 2024

I’m like a kid in a candy store this time of year because CES, the Consumer Technology Association’s annual trade show, is in full swing in Las Vegas.

It’s four days of the latest innovations and trends in technology. The show features over 4,500 exhibitors from various sectors, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, gaming, health, entertainment, and more.

From the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV by LG that can transform your viewing experience to a smart lock that recognizes your face for seamless entry and even bone-conduction headphones with built-in AI coach, there’s no shortage of cutting-edge gadgets to tell you about this year.

Here are the top 10 product reveals that wowed us the most right out of the gate at CES 2024, each pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in innovation.

1) The invisible see-through TV

Imagine watching your favorite shows and movies on a see-through TV that is almost invisible. That’s where the LG Signature OLED T comes in. It’s the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV. This TV has a 77-inch 4K OLED screen that can be transparent or opaque, depending on your mood. You can use it to display artwork, photos, videos, or news updates, or to watch your favorite shows and movies in vivid colors and details.

The OLED T also lets you place it anywhere in your room, thanks to the wireless transmission technology and the modular design. You can choose from different installation options and customize it with shelves or backlights. The OLED T is powered by the new Alpha 11 AI processor, which makes it faster and smoother than ever before. It’s no wonder that this TV won five CES 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation honor.

2) A smart lock that knows you by your face

Are you ready for a smart lock that can recognize your face and unlock your door without any keys or codes? That’s what the Lockly Visage can do for you. The Lockly Visage integrates with your smart home devices and works with Apple Home Key and a fingerprint reader. You can unlock your door by simply approaching it, or by using your Apple Home Keys or Apple Watch.

You can also use your voice to control your lock with Siri or use the PIN Genie keypad or the Scan-to-Open feature. The Lockly Visage is the most compact and secure smart lock ever, with built-in Wi-Fi and real-time alerts. You can manage your lock easily with the Lockly app, which is optimized for LocklyOS. The Lockly Visage is a smart lock that redefines seamless entry.

3) The ultimate AI sports trainer in your ears

The HaptiFit Terra by Mojawa is a pair of bone-conduction headphones that lets you listen to music and hear your surroundings at the same time. It also has a built-in AI coach that guides you through your workouts and gives you real-time feedback on your performance. The AI coach can create personalized exercise plans based on your goals and preferences, and adjust them according to your progress. The headphones can track various metrics such as heart rate, step count, pace, calories burned, and distance, and sync them with your smartphone app.

The headphones are also water-resistant and can be used for swimming, with haptic feedback to help you keep track of your laps and distance. The HaptiFit Terra is designed to be comfortable, durable, and easy to use, and it comes with a charging case that provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

4) Robot vacuum and mop combo

The DEEBOT – Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo – by ECOVACS is a smart device that can clean your floors with both vacuuming and mopping functions. It has a base station that refills its water tank and empties its dustbin automatically. It also has sensors and cameras that help it avoid obstacles and stairs, and create a map of your home.

You can control it with your voice using the AI voice assistant, YIKO, and customize the cleaning areas and schedules.

5) iPhone stand follows you around the room

Auto-Tracking Stand Pro from Belkin is a product that lets you livestream like a pro. It is a stand that holds your iPhone and tracks your movements with a built-in camera. It uses facial recognition and motion detection to keep you in the center of the frame, even if you walk around or change your position. You can also adjust the angle and height of the stand to suit your preferences. It works with any livestreaming app, such as Instagram, YouTube, and more.

It is compatible with iPhone 12 and later models. It is a perfect product for vloggers, influencers, teachers, fitness instructors, and anyone who wants to share their passion with the world.

6) Unfolding TV

The C SEED N1 TV, the world’s first unfolding TV, was unveiled at CES 2024. This device can rise and unfold from its base. It has a stunning 4K resolution, a 165, 137, or 103-inch Micro LED screen size, 180-degree rotation, integrated audio, and seamless picture quality.

And when you’re done watching, it folds back into its base, blending in with your furniture. The C SEED N1 TV is the ultimate home entertainment system that will wow your family and friends.

7) A mirror scans your face and calculates your vital signs

Anura MagicMirror is a product by NuraLogix, a company that specializes in using artificial intelligence to analyze blood flow data from your face. The mirror, which looks like a large tablet, can scan your face and calculate over 100 health parameters, such as blood pressure, heart rate, stress level, and more. The mirror works with the Anura app, which can also read some vital signs from your phone’s camera.

The mirror does not use facial recognition and only sends your blood flow data to the cloud for analysis while keeping your video private. The product is designed to be a convenient and non-invasive way to monitor your health at home or in public places like gyms, pharmacies, or clinics.

8) AI-powered smart mirror for mental wellness

BMind Smart Mirror by Baracoda is the world’s first smart mirror for mental wellness, which can detect your mood and provide personalized coaching and experiences to improve your mental state. The product uses artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing to analyze your facial expressions, gestures and voice, and it offers you light therapy, guided meditation, self-affirmations, and other mindfulness exercises.

The product is based on CareOS, a new-generation smart mirror software platform that allows third-party providers to connect their applications and offer more services and insights. The product is designed to be a seamless, touchless, and privacy-by-design experience that fits into your bathroom and daily routine. The product won the 2024 CES Innovation Award in the smart home category.

9) Robot dog companion

ORo is a smart robot that provides pet care for your furry friend. It can feed your dog, record their activities, play with them, scan your home for safety, track their health, and even handle tedious and repetitive dog training tasks. You can also interact with your dog remotely through ORo’s app, camera, and sensors.

10) Sport earbuds bring heart rate and body temp sensors to your workout

The Momentum Sport from Sennheiser are earbuds designed to help you track your fitness and performance with a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor that measure your heart rate and body temperature. You can sync them with popular apps like Apple Health, Strava, and Peloton, or use the exclusive features of Polar Flow for real-time feedback and coaching.

Plus, you can pair them with the Polar Vantage V3 watch for even more insights. And, of course, you can expect great sound quality from Sennheiser, a brand that has been making audio products for over 75 years.

Kurt’s key takeaways

CES is always a wild ride, unveiling some of the coolest gadgets ever this year. From TVs that turn invisible to locks that recognize your face, and even AI coaches in your headphones, it’s clear tech is making life more exciting. Plus, there are robots for your pet and earbuds that track your heart rate and body temp. It’s not just about gadgets; it’s about how this tech is becoming a part of our everyday lives, making things easier, healthier, and more fun.

